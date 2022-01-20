Vote: Who is the best shooting guard in boys hoops in the Battle Creek area?

The B.O.B. is hitting the court.

The Best Of Battle Creek series in the Enquirer returns and is taking a look at the top players on basketball courts throughout the area.

Each week, throughout the winter, we are going to ask, "Who is the Best Of Battle Creek?" as we look at each position in basketball among the city/area high school teams.

Nominations for each position have come from the city/area coaches, with a little information on each player. It will be a tougher list to make this year as we expand the field to city and area teams, but once we do, then it will be up to the Enquirer readers to decide who is the B.O.B.

Each week we give readers choices and open our online poll for voting, with a winner decided by the following Tuesday.

Next up are the shooting guards for the city/area boys basketball teams:

Aiden Burns

School: Pennfield

Class: Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : A returning starter from a state finalist team from a year ago, Burns was All-City and all-league as a junior and is having a big senior year for his state-ranked Panthers, averaging 18 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Kylon Wilson

School: Battle Creek Central

Class: Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : A second-year varsity player who sat out last season due to a football injury, Wilson is making up for lost time with a standout senior year. Showing the ability to shoot from the outside and get to the rim on the drive, Wilson is averaging 16.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. According to his coach, "Kylon impacts the game on both ends of the floor."

Jerry Olds

School: Lakeview

Class : Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area: Olds is a do-everything guard who brings a lot of experience to the Lakeview lineup and earned All-City honors last year. Olds can play the point or shooting guard for the Spartans, showing quickness and the ability to score from the inside or outside. Olds is averaging 7.3 points per game.

Julion McCray

School : Harper Creek

Class : Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : A standout athlete, McCray brings quickness and great defense to the guard spot for the Beavers, while also showing an ability to drive to the basket. According to his coach, "Julion is one of the best defenders in the area with his on-ball and off-ball abilities."

Nathan Louden

School: Gull Lake

Class: Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area: Louden missed much of last year due to injury, but is having a big senior season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. According to his coach, "He has stepped up into a leadership role for our team this year and has been doing an exceptional job on both ends of the floor."

Alex Costa

School: Marshall

Class: Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : Costa does it all for Marshall, averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds from his guard position. According to his coach, "I think you would be hard-pressed to find an all-around better shooting guard in the area with his ability to match up with the bigs from other teams, play great defense on the perimeter, block shots, rebound and then score at a high level."

Brandon Downs

School: Coldwater

Class: Senior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : A four-year varsity player who brings good size to the shooting guard spot, averaging 14 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game. According to his coach, "Brandon is one of the top shooters and players in the state. He is drawing lots of interest from coaches at the next level, but has not yet committed."

Justin Wickey

School: Colon

Class : Junior

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : Wickey is the leading scorer on an undefeated Colon team, averaging 17.1 points per game and 5.6 steals. According to his coach, "Justin not only shoots the ball well, he is the heart and soul of our defense."

Bryce Wine

School : Olivet

Class : Sophomore

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : Only his second year on varsity as a sophomore, Wine is already a big part of the Olivet system as the team's best perimeter defender, while showing ability to shoot at nearly 50 percent from the field, averaging 9.6 points per game. According to his coach, "He is a quiet kid, but a fierce competitor."

Micah Reed

School : Calhoun Christian

Class: Sophomore

Why he is the best shooting guard in the city/area : Taking over a bigger role in the offense this season, the sophomore is averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. According to his coach, "Micah is a player that the coaching staff could not wait to bring up to the varsity squad. His athleticism is off the charts."

