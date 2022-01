Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Hides Another Story. Crunch is, unfortunately, an all too common fixture of the game development space. It’s a situation no game dev wants to find themselves in. Developers describe weeks of long shifts and development issues, an overbearing pressure to stay in the office and keep working, paid or not, or put your job in jeopardy. For the developers of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, that nightmare was all too real.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO