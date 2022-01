It would be nice if humans lived in a kumbaya world where all living things figuratively held hands and sang “kumbaya” as they helped each other along. But we don’t. We live in a highly competitive world, one which is, as Tennyson wrote, “red in tooth and claw” where all living things compete against each other for survival resources. The competition can be against members of other species and is frequently fatal for one of the competitors. It can be against members of the same species, even the same tribe or clan, such as the competition for mates, or the quest for territory which has resulted in an uncountable number of wars fought between humans.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO