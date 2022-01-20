ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Innovator Gary Platt honored with Vegas Lifetime Achievement Award

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an ordinary chair at an ordinary blackjack table at a long-forgotten Las Vegas casino. But because it wobbled when Gary Platt sat on it, the furniture salesman took notice. “I was wondering why it was so uncomfortable, given that the idea is to get somebody in a...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

ADG Awards: Set Designer Ann Harris to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Set designer/art director Ann Harris, who has more than 60 film and TV design credits on her resume including Edward Scissorhands and Schindler’s List, will receive the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award from the Set Designers & Model Makers Council at the 26th Annual ADG Awards. The guild said the award will recognize Harris’ 35-year career and her artistic contributions to projects including the films Someone to Watch Over Me, Point Break, The Last Samurai, Life as a House, The General’s Daughter, The Wedding Singer, Casino, Dante’s Peak, 13 Days, Sister Act and Father of the Bride and the TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cdcgamingreports.com

Ben Murr named president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated Tuesday announced today Ben Murr has been named President of TwinSpires and Online Gaming. Murr, who will be responsible for strategy and operations in his new role, has been with the company since 2008. “During his tenure with CDI, Ben has been an important leader in the...
GAMBLING
theperrynews.com

Local rocker J. C. Wilson wins Lifetime Achievement Award

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — Perry native and veteran rock guitarist J. C. Wilson will be honored in September with the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the association announced Tuesday. Wilson, a 1978 graduate of Perry High School, now lives in Des Moines and...
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
autodealertodaymagazine.com

AIADA Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Auto Dealer Mike Maroone

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) announced Florida and Colorado auto dealer Michael E. Maroone as the recipient of the 2022 David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented by AIADA’s Board of Directors annually to an industry leader who possesses a similar community spirit and devotion to the international nameplate auto industry as its namesake.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
12 News

Former Navajo president receives lifetime achievement award

ARIZONA, USA — Peterson Zah, a former Navajo chairman and president, has received a lifetime achievement award from a Flagstaff-based environmental group. The award given Tuesday by the Grand Canyon Trust recognized Zah's role in promoting Navajo language and culture, inspiring youth, strengthening tribal sovereignty and protecting the land.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovators#Cdc Gaming Reports#Las Vegas Magazine
cdcgamingreports.com

AGEM announces 13 new members

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of 13 new companies, bringing the trade group composed of the world’s leading gaming suppliers to a total of 172 members. The new AGEM members are:. Acres, based in Las Vegas,...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Book Review — The Caesars Palace Coup

The subtitle is perhaps the best summary of this magnificent book: “How a Billionaire Brawl Over the Famous Casino Exposed the Power and Greed of Wall Street.” You cannot be in this industry and not have had some curiosity about the inner workings of Caesars during the last few decades. They were and are the largest casino operator in the world. Their roots were planted by the legendary William “Bill” Harrah, who built an all-star team and world class resorts in Reno and Lake Tahoe. It first transitioned to Holiday Inns and later Harrah’s Entertainment, expanding nationwide. Then began the age of Harvard professor Gary Loveman. His reign spanned from innovative marketing, additional acquisitions and frequent operational idiocy. But my view, and probably yours, was formed only by what we saw or experienced on Caesars’ surface. “Total Rewards,” immense scale, superb research and management consolidation were the elements that inspired awe from competitors. The almost-criminal lack of capital re-investment, deferred maintenance, price hikes and Harvard Supremacy were the elements that seemed self-destructive. If you read this book, some of the motives behind those moves become clear; even if the logic never will.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Ainsworth Access: Ainsworth gambles on Gambler’s Gold

Longtime casino manager Buddy Frank stood in Ainsworth’s Las Vegas showroom recently looking at the Gambler’s Gold MultiGame, reflecting on his experiences with Keno games over his life and career in the industry. “I grew up going with my mom to restaurants where I would mark with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Twitter
hotelbusiness.com

Michael S. Shannon to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Michael S. Shannon, cofounder of KSL Capital Partners LLC, will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles at the end of this month. “It’s a special and unique honor that I share with my 100,000-plus KSL Capital...
VAIL, CO
Auto Remarketing

AIADA announces winner of Lifetime Achievement Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Former AutoNation executive and current Maroone USA founder and chief executive officer Mike Maroone is taking home the hardware as the 2022 David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The board of the American International Automobile Dealers Association presents the award each year to “an industry leader...
BUSINESS
News Talk 1490

Visionary Spike Lee To Be Honored With Directors Guild Of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Throughout his entire career, legendary director and producer Spike Lee has tapped into the power of storytelling to bring forth narratives centered on social consciousness and the human condition, and the visionary will be honored for his contributions. According to Variety, Lee will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy