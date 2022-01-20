ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC Proposes Stricter Regulations for Data Breach Disclosure

By Nathan Eddy
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed stricter requirements for companies to disclose data breaches. According to the proposal, companies would be required to notify customers affected by inadvertent breaches, and the one-week waiting period before disclosure would be eliminated. The updates would better align the FCCs rules with...

