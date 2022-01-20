ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

North Carolina man sentenced for distributing narcotics through Hampton Roads

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwgyB_0drAiscB00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Court documents show that 39-year-old Marcus Dewayne Smith was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in prison for possessing a firearm while distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Newport News Police Department dating back to July 2020. At that time, they were made aware that Smith was distributing narcotics from various hotels throughout Newport News.

When officers entered his hotel room, they discovered 82 prepackaged glassine packets individually stamped “FIREBALL,” containing a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol.

They also found cocaine, approximately $8,000 in cash, tools and packaging materials for drug distribution, and two loaded semiautomatic handguns.

Officials say that Smith was a prior convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. They added that his violent criminal history over the past two decades qualifies him as a ‘career offender.’

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Narcotics#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy