North Carolina man sentenced for distributing narcotics through Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads.

Court documents show that 39-year-old Marcus Dewayne Smith was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in prison for possessing a firearm while distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Newport News Police Department dating back to July 2020. At that time, they were made aware that Smith was distributing narcotics from various hotels throughout Newport News.

When officers entered his hotel room, they discovered 82 prepackaged glassine packets individually stamped “FIREBALL,” containing a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol.

They also found cocaine, approximately $8,000 in cash, tools and packaging materials for drug distribution, and two loaded semiautomatic handguns.

Officials say that Smith was a prior convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. They added that his violent criminal history over the past two decades qualifies him as a ‘career offender.’

