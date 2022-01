Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said.In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. They speculated that they were seeing water, leading to hopes that there might actually be stable liquid water on the planet’s surface.But new research suggests that it is actually an illusion, and the reflections are seen in volcanic plains right across Mars. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO