Apple has seeded the Release Candidate (RC) of iOS 15.3 to registered developers. This comes after the release of iOS 15.2.1 to the public last week. This RC build of the upcoming iOS release is now available to download as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone. We weren’t able to discover any new visual changes in betas 1 and 2. It’s still unclear whether the RC includes anything apart from fixing bugs from previous builds and improving the overall performance.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO