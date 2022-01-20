ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Saturday Night Live’ Denies Claims Pete Davidson Missed Rehearsals Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130WT2_0drAifNy00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Shutterstock (2)

Setting the record straight. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian has not affected his work at Saturday Night Live.

“No rehearsals have been missed,” an NBC spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 20, after a report claimed that the SNL cast thought Davidson, 28, was becoming a “total diva” on set as the King of Staten Island star allegedly missed a “few days” of rehearsals last week but was still allowed to perform.

“It’s not true,” the spokesperson insisted on Thursday.

The comedian, who was first linked to Kardashian, 41, in October 2021, has been spending a lot more time in Los Angeles as of late. He has also been showing Kardashian around his native New York, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been “loving,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021.

That same month, Kenan Thompson exclusively told Us what the SNL cast thought of Davidson’s budding romance with the KKW Beauty founder.

“I think we all were [surprised],” Thompson, 43, said at the time. “It kind of came out of left field, but I don’t know. It’s nice to see love if it can last.”

The Kenan & Kel alum, who has shared the SNL stage with the Staten Island native since 2014, added that if his “little bro” Davidson is happy, “I’m happy.”

The couple have recently upped their time together, jetting off to the Bahamas earlier this month and later being spotted on an “intimate date” at Jon & Vinny’s on January 11.

As the duo continues to get close, Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, has made it clear that he’s not Davidson’s biggest fan. In fact, the Yeezy designer, 44, dissed the Suicide Squad actor in a verse of his leaked song, “My Life Was Never Eazy,” which dropped on January 14.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the Grammy winner, who split from Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, raps in the snippet.

Earlier this month, West again raised eyebrows when he claimed that the Selfish author kept their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party location secret. He later appeared at the bash, which took place on Saturday, January 15, but not before claiming Kardashian wouldn’t tell him any details about the celebration.

Amid the drama, Kardashian, who also shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, has been leaning on Davidson.

The California native is “very happy” with the stand-up as he makes her “laugh and feel comfortable during this rough time,” an insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, January 19.

The source added, “This drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 8

