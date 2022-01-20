ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pamela Anderson Is ‘Taking Time Apart’ From Husband Dan Hayhurst 1 Year After Secret Wedding

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Pressing pause. Pamela Anderson and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are “taking time apart” after one year of marriage, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The twosome tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the backyard of her home on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve 2020. They met at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic earlier that year and hadn’t “been getting along” recently, one source tells Us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T85hM_0drAiZ2U00
Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst. Richard Young/Shutterstock; Courtesy RASTA Sanctuary/Instagram

“Pamela rushed into [the] marriage,” the insider adds, noting that Anderson, 54, was “having regrets” about the whirlwind relationship. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded.”

Hayhurst, however, is holding out hope that he and the Baywatch actress might reconcile. “He really wants to make the marriage work,” the source tells Us.

A second insider tells Us, “Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye” after the holidays, adding, “Now the kids are heartbroken.”

The former Playboy model, for her part, was recently spotted in Malibu with another man — and her wedding band was noticeably missing from her left hand.

While the duo laid relatively low following their surprise nuptials, the Scary Movie 3 actress previously gushed over her strong chemistry with Hayhurst. “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told the Daily Mail in January 2021. “I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan, 24, from 1995 to 1998. Following her tumultuous relationship with the drummer, 59, the Canada native briefly moved on with Kid Rock before marrying Rick Salomon in October 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv6zx_0drAiZ2U00
Dan Hayhurst ITV/Shutterstock

Two months after exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Anderson and the producer, 53, separated. In February 2008, the Dancing With the Stars alum requested an annulment, claiming her marriage was fraudulent.

Several years later, the twosome patched things up, with Anderson revealing during an October 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Salomon were “friends with benefits.” Anderson announced the following January that she and the New Jersey native had remarried, but the reconciliation didn’t last long. The Superhero Movie star filed for divorce in February 2015, finalizing the proceedings two months later.

Anderson’s love life continued to make headlines in January 2020 when she held a wedding ceremony with Jon Peters, only to call it quits less than two weeks later. At the time, Us confirmed that the nuptials were not legally binding since the duo never obtained a marriage license.

“There was no anything,” Anderson later confirmed to The New York Times in May 2020. “It’s like it never even happened.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 4

Judy Ledbetter
2d ago

Marriage 💒 Is Sometimes Hard.I Miss My Husband. We Were Married 26 Years. I'd Still Be With Him, If He Didn't Pass Away. Hope She Finds True Love.💗 God Bless 💗🙌

Reply
2
Related
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson Realized She Married Dan Hayhurst For ‘Wrong Reasons’: Why Romance Stopped ‘Working’

Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Pamela Anderson’s reflecting on her divorce from Dan Hayhurst after a little over a year of marriage. Pamela Anderson is divorcing from her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst of a little more than a year and now, a source close to the actress is revealing her feelings about the split. “Pamela got married to Dan for the wrong reasons. She was in lust, not love. And because they were in the middle of a pandemic, he really helped to get her through that dark time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Rick Salomon
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Radar Online.com

Pamela Anderson's Fifth Husband Was 'Unkind' & 'Unsupportive,' Reason Behind Actress' Latest Divorce Exposed

Pamela Anderson is getting a divorce because her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst was a "d--k" — at least that's the narrative someone close to the actress is attempting to spin. The 54-year-old Baywatch star is ending her marriage to Hayhurst just one year after saying, "I do," and now, we know why. Anderson's most recent husband — who used to work as her bodyguard — reportedly turned out to be "unkind" and "unsupportive."
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Lily James says her transformation into Pamela Anderson was 'liberating'

Cinderella star Lily James has opened up about what it was like to film her upcoming series Pam & Tommy, revealing that the intense transformation process into nineties icon Pamela Anderson was "liberating". Speaking in a cover star interview with Porter magazine, Lily got real about how she was transformed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Daily Mail
Miami Herald

Pamela Anderson’s Dating History: From Tommy Lee to Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson’s high-profile relationships, engagements and marriages have been making headlines since she became an international sensation in the early 1990s. “Love is the most important thing in the world,” the model said in a 2017 interview with W magazine. “Everything else is meaningless, really. Through the...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pamela Anderson’s Impressive Net Worth Comes From Modeling and Acting: Learn More About Her Career!

Born to be a star! Pamela Anderson has been in the spotlight since the late 1980s after getting her start as a Playboy model. Although the Ladysmith, Canada, native leads a more low-key lifestyle these days, Pamela is still regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest icons — and her net worth proves it. As of 2022, the Baywatch alum is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about Pamela’s career and how she makes money, keep reading.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Coleen Nolan's risqué photoshoot from secret wedding uncovered

Coleen Nolan abandoned her big wedding plans to marry Eastenders star Shane Richie in secret back in 1990 – and check out their risqué wedding photoshoot!. The couple had made plans for a big wedding surrounded by friends and family, but ditched the whole thing in favour of saying 'I do' on their own in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy