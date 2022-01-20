ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The M & M Characters are getting an update!

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Wrigley, which owns M&Ms, is trying to make the characters — particularly the...

wkkj.iheart.com

Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
Mashed

Why The M&M's Characters Will Look Totally Different In 2022

For years, they've been melting in your mouth, not in your hand — and now they're getting a bit of a makeover, at least where branding is concerned. Of course, we're talking about M&M's, the iconic, bite-sized chocolate gems with colorful candy shells and a white "m" stamped on each and every piece. Since their debut in 1941, M&M's have had a massive impact in the confectionery world, launching a number of different beloved varieties, being incorporated into recipes for cookies and other baked goods, and even becoming the first candy to be eaten by astronauts in space, according to the official website.
CBS News

M&M characters redesigned for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars announces

M&M's iconic characters — six different colored "lentils," each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character's "personalities, rather than their gender."
Democrat-Herald

M&Ms' beloved characters getting new look more 'representative of our consumer'

M&M's branding is getting a refresh. The candy's anthropomorphized chocolate characters are being made over, and the logo is also getting a tweak. But the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes. Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow's shoes now have laces. Orange's shoes laces are no longer untied. And Blue's shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as "a bad version of Uggs."
The Independent

M&M characters to get a ‘progressive’ makeover to focus on personality over gender

M&M characters have received makeovers to fit into a “more dynamic, progressive world,” candymaker Mars Wrigley has announced. The new designs are supposed to be more community-oriented and to focus more on the characters’ “personalities, rather than their gender”. In 1997, the green M&M was given white go-go boots, which have now been replaced by “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence,” according to the company. The redesign comes after Mars has been criticised for the green M&M’s focus on being sexy in their marketing. The company said the green M&M will be “better represented to reflect confidence...
Elite Daily

Everyone Is Losing It Over The Green M&M's Disappointing Redesign

A makeover sounds like fun, but when you remove someone’s signature look the result might strike a nerve. This rings true for Ms. Green, the anthropomorphized M&M candy who has starred in memorable commercials for the chocolate treats. On Jan. 20, Mars Wrigley announced its iconic chocolate candy characters will be getting a progressive makeover, one that deals more with personality compared to physical appearance. However, fans are not happy about the redesign of Ms. Green, who has now swapped her go-go boots for a pair of sneakers. Here are all the tweets about the Green M&M’s 2022 redesign.
Complex

People Sound Off on M&M’s Characters Getting New Designs as Part of ‘More Inclusive’ Overhaul

As part of a larger ongoing effort to promote a world wherein “everyone feels they belong,” M&M’s has unveiled an updated take on its classic assortment of characters. The Mars Inc.-owned candy-crafter unveiled the tweaks on Thursday, including in a one-minute video promoting the “For All Funkind” initiative’s core tenets. In a press release, Cathryn Sleight—who serves as Chief Growth Officer at Mars—explained that the latest changes collectively stand as a “more concrete commitment” to what’s said to be the brand’s underlying ethos.
PennLive.com

M&M’s introduces style changes to beloved anthropomorphized characters

The beloved anthropomorphized characters of M&M’s and the candy’s logo are receiving slight makeovers. What’s changing about the anthropomorphic characters? Their shoes. Here’s the breakdown: Red and Yellow’s shoes now have laces; Green has switched from go-go boots to sneakers; Blue’s shoes have been likened to uggs; Orange now has tied shoelaces; the latest addition Brown’s heels are slightly lower.
Popculture

M&M's Characters to Undergo Dramatic Change Amid Push for Inclusion

The M&M's characters are undergoing a major change to reflect diversity and inclusion around the world, Mars announced Thursday. The roster now includes two female M&M's, with the most radical changes to the female green M&M character. There will also be a new logo, one that puts a bigger emphasis on the ampersand to show how M&M's should bring people together. The new ad campaign was dubbed "For all Funkind."
Shore News Network

Wokeness has marginalized the female M&M characters as candy gets progressive makeover

The female M&M characters have been dressed down and marginalized as Mars, Incorporated moves the beloved candy characters into a realm of wokeness that was unnecessary and quite frankly, nobody asked for. The company announced this week that changes are coming to all of the characters in an effort to promote the left’s woke agenda on a candy that is made of chocolate and sugar.
Vox

The M&Ms are different now

So far, 2022 has not been very different from recent years, in that every day America seems to wake to what I can only call immensely bad news. Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, and there doesn’t seem to be a decent plan for that. Britney Spears, the sweet but often suffering patron saint of 2000s pop, is finally free, but now embroiled in a very public feud with her sister. And oh yeah, did you hear, they’re getting rid of the go-go boots on the goddamn green M&M?
Popculture

M&Ms Redesigned Candy Characters Has Social Media Weighing in on Dramatic Changes

M&Ms has announced that it's well-known advertisement characters will be undergoing a dramatic change, amid the company's push for more inclusion, and the news has social media users weighing in. In a Thursday press release, the Mars, Incorporated brand shared its plans to "use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025." Among the items on M&Ms list of ways to achieve better inclusion is taking "a fresh, modern take on the looks of our beloved characters and more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling."
