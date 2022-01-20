ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer 'feeling good' after endometriosis surgery and liposuction

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast September, the 'I Feel Pretty' star...

thetandd.com

SheKnows

Amy Schumer's Honest New Swimsuit Photo Details Months of Medical Treatment — & Liposuction

Amy Schumer has been very honest about her wellness journey over the last few years. She’s talked about what has brought her confidence — and what didn’t work so well for her. Celebrities often aren’t open when it comes to what’s happening behind the scenes (and that’s their right), but it’s a reminder that everyone has a journey of feeling good about themselves. In a new Instagram post, the comedian shared a photo of why she’s feeling happy these days. The image shows Schumer on a gorgeous beach, wearing a stunning black one-piece swimsuit with a level of self-assurance written all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
StyleCaster

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Amy Schumer joins cast of Only Murders in the Building season 2

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer has joined the cast of the Disney Plus murder mystery TV series Only Murders in the Building. Deadline reports that Only Murders’ star and executive producer Martin Short revealed production on season 2 was paused at the moment but that he’d recently filmed scenes with Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.
TV & VIDEOS
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH

