Montgomery County, PA

Abington’s Center School Invites Public to Free Speaker Event with ADHD Expert on Jan. 26

 3 days ago

Liz Brown.Image via Be Well Life Coaching LLC.

Center School, an educational beacon to Montgomery County families with students who learn differently, is hosting an ADHD virtual seminar on January 26.

The free event is part of the school’s ongoing speaker series, which brings workshops, webinars, in-person (as appropriate), and virtual learning opportunities to the community.

The late January session features certified life coach Liz Brown, owner of Be Well Life Coaching LLC. The Wilmington, Del., resource offers support to adults and teens, guiding them to identify and utilize their strengths to navigate life confidently.

Brown is a Franklin & Marshall College graduate with an education in coaching from an accredited, international organization.

She holds several national specialty coaching certifications in ADHD, is a past presenter at the International Conference for ADHD, and co-authored the recently published book, The Guide to ADHD Coaching.

Her Center School presentation will focus on how parents can help children identified with ADHD to build healthy foundations for a successful futures.

There is no charge to attend virtually; the program starts at 5:30 p.m.

Act 48 credits will be given to professionals who require them for continuing education compliance.

For more information on the Free Speaker Event on Jan. 26, email Heidi Mozillo at Center School.

Image via Center School.

