Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been censured by the state’s Democratic Party for her opposition to removing the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation without Republican support. “While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the [Arizona Democratic Party] Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy,” the chair of the board, Raquel Terán, said. She added that “the Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition with plenty of room for policy disagreements, however on the matter of the filibuster...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO