Manresa Bread is expanding into Palo Alto's Town & Country Village this spring. This marks the fourth location for the institution founded by head baker Avery Ruzicka. At the new shop, the team plans to expand their repertoire and premiere new products. The menu is still being developed, and will feature Ruzicka's naturally fermented sourdough bread made with house-milled flour, almond croissants and monkey bread. Customers also be able to grab a bite at the cafe with items like bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, breakfast bowls, quiche and coffee. Retail items like granola and bake-at-home mixes also will be available.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO