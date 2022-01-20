ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase late Tuesday night

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chattanooga, TN – Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said this incident occurred around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday. HCSO deputy saw a black sedan that was involved in...

chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

18-year-old charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping after he allegedly beat a pregnant woman and kept her captive against her will

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, his name is Shylo Billings and he was taken into custody on Tuesday. The 18-year-old man is now charged with aggravated assault, viable fetus as victim, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property over $1,000. This unfortunate incident occurred around 7:08...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Hcso#Hamilton County Sheriff
Chattanooga Daily News

Authorities are working to identify the hit-and-run driver involved in fatal collision on Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this incident occurred on Saturday. It happened on Dickerson Pike. Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers found one adult female victim. Police said the 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead. Investigators...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chattanooga Daily News

Fire completely destroys house at 1400 Baker Road

Goodlettsville, TN – According to the statement, this unfortunate incident occurred early Monday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of Baker Road. Goodlettsville Fire Department crews and Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews discovered that the home was fully...
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy