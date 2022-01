According to reports, the Department of Children and Family Services worker was stabbed to death as she conducted a visit at a home, authorities said. The 36-year-old woman joined the department last August, after working for seven years in the behavioral health field at the Department of Juvenile Justice. It remains unclear if any of the kids witnessed the violence inside the home. All six children are in protective custody as of Wednesday.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO