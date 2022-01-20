ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A mixed day as earnings season continues

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s turned into a mixed session across Europe with indices giving up earlier gains initially before reversing course once more to tread water as we near the open on Wall Street. It appeared we could have been heading for a second consecutive positive session when Europe got things...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
marketpulse.com

Bitcoin Weekend Plunge: 50% off Record Highs

Cryptocurrency traders have been suffering a slow painful death after the Fed ran out of excuses in tackling inflation. In just a few months, Wall Street had to reprice a much more aggressive Fed tightening strategy that made Bitcoin go from having a simple correction, to entering bear market territory, and now has fallen over 50% from its record highs.
BUSINESS

