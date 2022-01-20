Day 2: Search continues for missing Irene Luevano

SALOME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have found the body of a Phoenix mother missing since Sunday, and now her boyfriend is facing recommended charges in her death. The remains of Irene Luevano, 37, were discovered a mile north of Interstate 10, approximately 30 miles south of Salome and about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.
PHOENIX — New information is being released about the kidnapping and murder of Irene Luevano. According to court records, on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 16, Phoenix police officers were called to a home on Colter Street for a missing person call. Luevano’s family reported she was last seen...
PHOENIX — Police say missing Phoenix mother of five Irene Luevano has been found dead in a remote area of La Paz County. Luevano's remains were located Thursday near Interstate 10 and Hovatter Road, approximately 40 miles east of Quartzsite, amid an ongoing search for her. Luevano had obvious signs of trauma, according to police.
The search for missing Phoenix woman Irene Luevano is over. Her body was found in the desert in La Paz County, about 45 minutes east of Quartzite. Her boyfriend, who is in jail on unrelated charges, is now facing murder charges.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The car belonging to a missing Phoenix mother of five has been found in Avondale. Family members and police confirmed it was discovered at the Filiberto’s parking lot at 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The car, a 2007 Chevy Impala, had a little damage on the front driver’s side and had the license plate belonging to Irene Luevano. The sedan was impounded. There was no sign of Luevano.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Public court documents reveal new details about the death of a Phoenix mother whose body was found in the desert more than two hours away from Phoenix. Police say cellphone records and a witness to the murder led them to the body of Irene Luevano, which was discovered on Thursday about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.
PHOENIX - Four days have passed since a Phoenix woman was reported missing. Irene Luevano, 37, was last seen with her boyfriend, and according to authorities, she told her family she had been stabbed in the neck before her disappearance. Since Irene's disappearance, her boyfriend has been arrested and booked, but not for charges linked to his missing girlfriend.
