ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Day 2: Search continues for missing Irene Luevano

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second day in a row, search...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

PD: Body of missing Phoenix mom Irene Luevano found in western Arizona

SALOME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have found the body of a Phoenix mother missing since Sunday, and now her boyfriend is facing recommended charges in her death. The remains of Irene Luevano, 37, were discovered a mile north of Interstate 10, approximately 30 miles south of Salome and about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

New documents reveal details about missing mother Irene Luevano's murder

PHOENIX — New information is being released about the kidnapping and murder of Irene Luevano. According to court records, on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 16, Phoenix police officers were called to a home on Colter Street for a missing person call. Luevano’s family reported she was last seen...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Missing Phoenix woman Irene Luevano found dead, boyfriend facing murder charges

PHOENIX — Police say missing Phoenix mother of five Irene Luevano has been found dead in a remote area of La Paz County. Luevano's remains were located Thursday near Interstate 10 and Hovatter Road, approximately 40 miles east of Quartzsite, amid an ongoing search for her. Luevano had obvious signs of trauma, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Valley
KOLD-TV

Friend of family finds car of missing Phoenix mother Irene Luevano

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The car belonging to a missing Phoenix mother of five has been found in Avondale. Family members and police confirmed it was discovered at the Filiberto’s parking lot at 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The car, a 2007 Chevy Impala, had a little damage on the front driver’s side and had the license plate belonging to Irene Luevano. The sedan was impounded. There was no sign of Luevano.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cellphone records, witness lead police to Irene Luevano's body in the Arizona desert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Public court documents reveal new details about the death of a Phoenix mother whose body was found in the desert more than two hours away from Phoenix. Police say cellphone records and a witness to the murder led them to the body of Irene Luevano, which was discovered on Thursday about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.
PHOENIX, AZ
KITV.com

Hawai’i Island police continue search for missing Puna woman

HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Hawai’i Police Department is once again calling for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing Puna woman. The department is trying to locate 42-year-old Monica Marrie Haltom, who was initially reported missing in November of 2021. According to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Search for Irene Luevano: Car found in Avondale, loved ones looking for her in nearby desert

PHOENIX - Four days have passed since a Phoenix woman was reported missing. Irene Luevano, 37, was last seen with her boyfriend, and according to authorities, she told her family she had been stabbed in the neck before her disappearance. Since Irene's disappearance, her boyfriend has been arrested and booked, but not for charges linked to his missing girlfriend.
PHOENIX, AZ
youralaskalink.com

FPD Searching for Missing Girl

Added by atagliaferri on January 14, 2022. The Fairbanks Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 16 year-old runaway Thembi Brandon. Thembi left her home, traveling on foot, along the 3000 block of David Road on Wednesday around 3:00 PM. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a jacket, and...
FAIRBANKS, AK
WCBD Count on 2

Friends, family, search crews continuing to look for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A major search is underway for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island. Crews from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies like St. Johns Fire Department were searching near the Cherry Point Boat Landing on Friday. Dozens of private […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WTVW

Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve

Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve. Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve. How to stay safe, stay warm this winter, according to experts. Disaster Recovery Centers re-open after days of severe weather. Gov. Beshear urges “extreme caution” to avoid highway...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Police continue search for missing woman after her release from jail

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Morgantown woman remains missing after leaving Moundsville Police’s custody Friday afternoon.  PREVIOUS: West Virginia woman leaves Moundsville; reported missing It has raised a lot of concerns about how this happened and Moundsville’s Chief of Police is ready to respond as they continue their search. Chief Tom Mitchell tells 7NEWS that […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy