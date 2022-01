EJ catches JoDevil talking to Stefano’s portrait at the mansion. He assumes his son was telling Stefano about last night’s cruelty. “Johnny” says he was just channeling his father, who he thought would be happy to be right about his marriage. “Johnny” adds that EJ was right about his future too. His place in the world is not in Hollywood, but at DiMera. EJ wonders why the change of heart. “Johnny” just decided he doesn’t want to tell other people’s stories. He wants to be the star of his own movie. Besides, he has a lot to learn from him.

SARAH ・ 11 DAYS AGO