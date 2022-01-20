Small Family Farms Produce Majority of Poultry, Eggs, Hay

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A farm in Woodford County has been run by the same family since 1921. The farm, south of Metamora, began with the grandfather of Kent Hodel. “It’s been very beneficial to our family,” Kent said. “We’ve always wanted to carry on a tradition to be farmers, to be honest, to work, and family means an awful lot. I think Eric wanted his family to come back and get some value from the farm, which we had passed on from generation to generation.”

WOODFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO