Agriculture

Farmland Market Ended Strong in 2021

pnwag.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Farmers National Company, farm land sales continued at a torrid pace during the last quarter of 2021. The dollar volume of land sold by the company during October through December was up 53%...

www.pnwag.net

pnwag.net

Input Prices Greatest Threat for 2022

The Latest Rural Mainstreet Index shows rising input prices as the top threat in 2022 for farmers. Released Thursday, the index declined in January, though it remained above growth neutral for the 14th straight month. Overall, the region’s reading for January fell to 61.1 from December’s 66.7. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. The region’s farmland price index decreased to a very strong 88.5 from December’s record high of 90.0.
nnbw.com

Two years into pandemic, Tahoe real estate market holds strong

If you are waiting for the real estate market to cool down a bit before you buy a home in Lake Tahoe, keep in mind that it may never happen. Home sales on the East Shore/Nevada side of Lake Tahoe have quadrupled since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nearly two years later, while the pandemic rages on, the market shows no signs of slowing down. With the lack of inventory and high demand, the average price of a home has doubled since 2008.
pnwag.net

Profits Expected For Grape Growers, Wineries

As our six-part Northwest Farm Credit Services quarterly commodity snapshot series comes to a close, we wrap up with area wineries and cherries. Bill Perry, Vice President at NWFC said the 12-month outlook anticipates profits for vineyards and slight profits for wineries. “Although crop size is below historical averages, low...
wylr.net

On the up and up: Cattle producers can look forward to strong market

Good news for cattle producers is coming in the new year. Over the last two years, several timelines have combined to create a positive situation. While normal challenges – drought, feed costs and labor – will likely still exist, there are enough reported changes in the market to help producers.
pnwag.net

WSU: Agrability Works To Keep Farmers Farming

Farming is a demanding job, physically, emotionally, and in a variety of other ways. But what happens if something changes make it harder to farm day in and day out? Washington State University’s Kristen VanValkenburg said that’s where Agrability steps in. She noted the program is a resource...
