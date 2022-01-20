Farmland Market Ended Strong in 2021

If you are waiting for the real estate market to cool down a bit before you buy a home in Lake Tahoe, keep in mind that it may never happen. Home sales on the East Shore/Nevada side of Lake Tahoe have quadrupled since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nearly two years later, while the pandemic rages on, the market shows no signs of slowing down. With the lack of inventory and high demand, the average price of a home has doubled since 2008.

RENO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO