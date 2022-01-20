ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

By MARK SHERMAN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its probe. The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in...

The Independent

Capitol riot investigation chair says panel wants to speak to Bill Barr about draft order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump to discuss her father’s attempt to overturn the election results

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested voluntary testimony from Ivanka Trump, saying in a letter sent Thursday that witnesses have told investigators that she may have direct knowledge of President Donald Trump’s actions before, during and after his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president that day.
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani oversaw state effort to send fake electors to declare Trump victory in 2020, report says

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to US media reports.The news comes just days after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.CNN and The Washington Post, citing party leaders and campaign officials who wished to remain anonymous, reported on Thursday on the steps the Trump campaign had taken to try and overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections.The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New...
