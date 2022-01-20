Knoxville Police investigating after man shot, injured while sitting in his vehicle

Knoxville, TN – According to the Knoxville Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened near West Arbor Trace Drive.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers found one male victim.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim had been shot while sitting in his car.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.