Squeezing and Multimode Entanglement of Surface Acoustic Wave Phonons

By Gustav Andersson, Shan W. Jolin, Marco Scigliuzzo, Riccardo Borgani, Mats O. Tholén, Intermodulation Products AB, Segersta SE-82393, Sweden, J.C. Rivera Hernández, Vitaly Shumeiko, David B. Haviland, Per Delsing
 4 days ago

Exploiting multiple modes in a quantum acoustic device could enable applications in quantum information in a hardware-efficient setup, including quantum simulation in a synthetic dimension and continuous-variable quantum computing with cluster states. We develop a multimode surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator with a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) integrated in one...

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
Optical pulling using topologically protected one way transport surface-arc waves

Optical pulling is a counterintuitive phenomenon whereby light can pull particles against its propagation direction, but usually it is necessary to optimize both the incident beam and the manipulated particles. Here, we propose a robust optical pulling scheme using an air waveguide sandwiched between two chiral hyperbolic metamaterials carrying Weyl points. The pulling force is induced by mode conversion between two topologically protected chiral surface arcs supported on the two metamaterial surfaces of the waveguide. We prove that the optical pulling force is totally attributed to the Minkowski-type momentum of light and proportional to the wave-number difference between the two surface-arc waves, thus the pulling force is robust against the material, shape, and size of the particle. Thanks to the backscattering immunity of the surface-arc waves and the in-plane isotropy of the metamaterials, robust optical pulling can be achieved even in a curved waveguide, going beyond standard mechanisms of straight-line pulling.
Dynamic electron-phonon and spin-phonon interactions due to inertia

THz radiation allows for the controlled excitation of vibrational modes in molecules and crystals. We show that the circular motion of ions introduces inertial effects on electrons. In analogy to the classical Coriolis and centrifugal forces, these effects are spin-rotation coupling, centrifugal field coupling, centrifugal spin-orbit coupling, and centrifugal redshift. Depending on the phonon decay, these effects persist for various picoseconds after excitation. Potential boosting of the effects would make it a promising platform for vibration-based control of localized quantum states or chemical reaction barriers.
Effects of controlled vortex generation and interactions in transverse jets

This experimental study examined the effects of controlled vortex generation and interactions created by axisymmetric excitation of a transverse jet, with a focus on the structural and mixing characteristics of the flow. The excitation consisted of a double-pulse forcing waveform applied to the jet, where two distinct temporal square-wave pulses were prescribed during a single forcing period. The two distinct pulses produced vortex rings of different strength and celerity, the strategic selection of which promoted vortex ring interactions or collisions in the near field to varying degrees. Jet flow conditions corresponding to a transitionally convectively and absolutely unstable upstream shear layer (USL) in the absence of forcing, at a jet-to-cross-flow momentum flux ratio of.
Scientists reveal factors affecting electron-phonon coupling in FeSe under pressure

FeSe, an iron-based superconductor, is an important prototype material to study the superconduction-related properties, and electron-phonon coupling (EPC) plays an important role in FeSe. Pressure changes the structure of FeSe, which results in the changes of EPC. A team led by Prof. Zeng Zhi from the Hefei Institutes of Physical...
Numerical study of a pair of spheres in an oscillating box filled with viscous fluid

When two spherical particles submerged in a viscous fluid are subjected to an oscillatory flow, they align themselves perpendicular to the direction of the flow leaving a small gap between them. The formation of this compact structure is attributed to a nonzero residual flow known as steady streaming. We have performed direct numerical simulations of a fully resolved, oscillating flow in which the pair of particles is modeled using an immersed boundary method. Our simulations show that the particles oscillate both parallel and perpendicular to the oscillating flow in elongated figure-8 trajectories. In absence of bottom friction, the mean gap between the particles depends only on the normalized Stokes boundary layer thickness.
Dynamics of flags over wide ranges of mass and bending stiffness

There have been many studies of the instability of a flexible plate or flag to flapping motions, and of large-amplitude flapping. Here we use inviscid simulations and a linearized model to more generally study how key quantities—mode number (or wave number), frequency, and amplitude—depend on the two dimensionless parameters: flag mass and bending stiffness. In the limit of small flag mass, flags perform traveling wave motions that move at nearly the speed of the oncoming flow. The flag mode number scales as the.
Kelvin-Helmholtz instability and formation of viscous solitons on highly viscous liquids

Viscous solitons are strongly non-linear surface deformations generated by blowing wind over a liquid beyond a critical viscosity. Their shape and dynamics result from a balance between wind drag, surface tension, and viscous dissipation in the liquid. We investigate here the influence of the liquid viscosity in their generation and propagation. Experiments are carried out using silicon oils, covering a wide range of kinematic viscosities.
Spin-affected reflexive and stretching separation of off-center droplet collision

Recent studies have demonstrated the significant roles of droplet self-spin motion in affecting the head-on collision of binary droplets. In this paper, we present a computational study by using the volume-of-fluid method to investigate the spin-affected droplet separation of off-center collisions, which are more probable in reality and phenomenologically richer than head-on collisions. Different separation modes are identified through a parametric study with varying spinning speed and impact parameter. A prominent finding is that increasing the droplet spinning speed tends to suppress the reflexive separation and to promote the stretching separation. Physically, the reflexive separation is suppressed because the increased rotational energy reduces the excessive reflexive kinetic energy within the droplet, which is the cause for the droplet reflexive separation. The stretching separation is promoted because the increased droplet angular momentum enhances the local stretching flow within the droplet, which tends to separate the droplet. The roles of orbital angular momentum and spin angular momentum in affecting the droplet separation are further substantiated by studying the collision between two spinning droplets with either the same or opposite chirality. In addition, a theoretical model based on conservation laws is proposed to qualitatively describe the boundaries of coalescence-separation transition influenced by droplet self-spin motion.
Researchers demonstrate multimodal transistor in artificial neural networks

Researchers at the University of Surrey report a proof-of-concept demonstration of a multimodal transistor (MMT) in artificial neural networks, which mimic the human brain. This is an important step towards using thin-film transistors as artificial intelligence hardware and moves edge computing forward, with the prospect of reducing power needs and improving efficiency, rather than relying solely on computer chips.
Amplitude and wall-normal distance variation of small scales in turbulent boundary layers

The spatial organization of small scales around large-scale coherent structures in a flat plate turbulent boundary layer is studied using a conditional-averaging technique applied to experimental and computational data. The technique averages the small-scale velocity conditioned on the projection coefficient between the instantaneous streamwise velocity field and a model for large-scale velocity structures in the wake and logarithmic regions. Two distinct scenarios are identified for the organization of the small scales: amplitude variation, in which at a given wall-normal location the small-scale intensity varies in amplitude across the streamwise extent of the large-scale structure, and height variation, in which the small-scale velocity intensity remains nearly constant along a curve that changed its wall-normal location across the streamwise extent of the large-scale structure. Small scales that are energetic at the wall-normal location where the large-scale structure is centered primarily show evidence of height variation, while small scales that are energetic at wall-normal locations far from the center of the large-scale structure primarily show evidence of amplitude variation. Connections can be drawn between the statistical observations characterized by the amplitude modulation statistic and the structural picture associated with vortex clusters.
Anomalous transverse optical phonons in SnTe and PbTe

We present a study of the soft transverse optic phonon mode in SnTe in comparison to the corresponding mode in PbTe using inelastic neutron scattering and ab initio lattice dynamical calculations. In contrast to previous reports our calculations predict that the soft mode in SnTe features a strongly asymmetric spectral weight distribution qualitatively similar to that found in PbTe. Experimentally, we find that the overall width in energy of the phonon peaks is comparable in our neutron scattering spectra for SnTe and PbTe. We observe the well-known double-peaklike signature of the TO mode in PbTe even down to.
Doubling the Size of Quantum Simulators by Entanglement Forging

Quantum computers are promising for simulations of chemical and physical systems, but the limited capabilities of today’s quantum processors permit only small, and often approximate, simulations. Here we present a method, classical entanglement forging, that harnesses classical resources to capture quantum correlations and double the size of the system that can be simulated on quantum hardware. Shifting some of the computation to classical postprocessing allows us to represent ten spin orbitals of the water molecule on five qubits of an IBM Quantum processor in the most accurate variational simulation of the.
Superionic Silica-Water and Silica-Hydrogen Compounds in the Deep Interiors of Uranus and Neptune

Silica, water, and hydrogen are known to be the major components of celestial bodies, and have significant influence on the formation and evolution of giant planets, such as Uranus and Neptune. Thus, it is of fundamental importance to investigate their states and possible reactions under the planetary conditions. Here, using advanced crystal structure searches and first-principles calculations in the.
Three-phase Leidenfrost effect

To date, the Leidenfrost effect has been a two-phase phenomenon: either an evaporating liquid or a sublimating solid levitates on its vapor. Here, we demonstrate that an ice disk placed on a sufficiently hot surface exhibits a three-phase Leidenfrost effect, where both liquid and vapor films emanate from under the levitating ice. Curiously, the critical Leidenfrost temperature was about 400 
Pinch-off of liquid jets at the finite scale of an interface

We derive self-similar continuum equations that govern the rupture of liquid threads at scales within the influence of interfacial dynamical effects. This regime and the obtained power-law solution for the evolution of the minimum neck radius,. h. min. =. 0.001. 07. (. t. b. −. t. ) 2.34. , fill a...
New horizons in the stormy sea of multimodal single-cell data integration

While measurements of RNA expression have dominated the world of single-cell analyses, new single-cell techniques increasingly allow collection of different data modalities, measuring different molecules, structural connections, and intermolecular interactions. Integrating the resulting multimodal single-cell datasets is a new bioinformatics challenge. Equally important, it is a new experimental design challenge for the bench scientist, who is not only choosing from a myriad of techniques for each data modality but also faces new challenges in experimental design. The ultimate goal is to design, execute, and analyze multimodal single-cell experiments that are more than just descriptive but enable the learning of new causal and mechanistic biology. This objective requires strict consideration of the goals behind the analysis, which might range from mapping the heterogeneity of a cellular population to assembling system-wide causal networks that can further our understanding of cellular functions and eventually lead to models of tissues and organs. We review steps and challenges toward this goal. Single-cell transcriptomics is now a mature technology, and methods to measure proteins, lipids, small-molecule metabolites, and other molecular phenotypes at the single-cell level are rapidly developing. Integrating these single-cell readouts so that each cell has measurements of multiple types of data, e.g., transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes, is expected to allow identification of highly specific cellular subpopulations and to provide the basis for inferring causal biological mechanisms.
Effect of finite Reynolds number on self-similar crossing statistics and fractal measurements in turbulence

Stochastic simulations are used to create synthetic one-dimensional telegraph approximation (TA) signals based on turbulent zero crossings, where the interval between crossings is governed by a power-law probability distribution with exponent. α. . The power-law exponent is determined for statistics of simulated TA signals, namely, the box-counting fractal dimension. D.
Fermi surface and nested magnetic breakdown in WTe2

We report a detailed Shubnikov-de Haas (SdH) study on the Weyl type-II semimetal WTe 2. in magnetic fields up to 29 T. By using the SdH results to guide our density functional theory calculations, we are able to accurately determine its Fermi surface by employing a moderate Hubbard. U. term,...
Simple Multiuser Twin-Field Quantum Key Distribution Network

Twin-field quantum key distribution (TFQKD) systems have shown great promise for implementing practical long-distance secure quantum communication due to its measurement-device-independent nature and its ability to offer fundamentally superior rate-loss scaling than point-to-point QKD systems. A surge of research and development effort in the last two years has produced many variants of protocols and experimental demonstrations. In terms of hardware topology, TFQKD systems interfering quantum signals from two remotely phase-locked laser sources are in essence giant Mach-Zehnder interferometers (MZIs) requiring active phase stabilization. Such configurations are inherently unsuitable for a TFQKD network, where more than one user pair share the common quantum measurement station, because it is practically extremely difficult, if not impossible, to stabilize MZIs of largely disparate path lengths, a situation that is inevitable in a multi-user-pair TFQKD network. On the other hand, Sagnac interferometer-based TFQKD systems exploiting the inherent phase stability of the Sagnac ring can implement asymmetric TFQKD, and are therefore eminently suitable for implementing a TFQKD network. In this work, we experimentally demonstrate a proof-of-principle multi-user-pair Sagnac TFQKD network where three user pairs sharing the same measurement station can perform pairwise TFQKD through time multiplexing, with channel losses up to.
