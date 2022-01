Meta, formerly Facebook, has new plans to enter the fast-growing non-fungible token (NFT) market, according to the Financial Times. Citing unnamed sources, the FT reported that the social media company is preparing a feature that will let users mint and sell NFTs; Meta and Instagram users would also be able to display their NFT collections on their social media profiles. Meta, formerly Facebook, acquired Instagram in April 2012 for $1 billion.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO