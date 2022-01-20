Cyclist Struck By Driver In South San Jose Last Year Succumbs To Injuries
3 days ago
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A bicyclist who was struck by a driver in South San Jose last October died this week due to complications from his injuries, police said. On the night of October 7, the victim was riding a motorized bicycle in the area of Santa...
WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist that was being followed by the LAPD is dead after crashing at high speed into a car in West Hills at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY9 showed the driver speeding down Roscoe Boulevard, and later reports revealed that the...
OAKLAND (BCN) — A person’s death is under investigation after being found pinned between a truck and a pole Wednesday night, police said. The person became pinned between a Ford F-250 and a pole just before 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of 75th Avenue near the Eastmont Mall and Liberation Park.
A 61-year-old female cyclist is dead after being hit by a garbage truck on Jan. 14 in Montgomery County, according to police. The collision happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg. A Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck was...
MOBERLY, Mo. — An accident in a Moberly private parking lot proved fatal for a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Moberly Police Department, officers responded to 1800 East Outer Road around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. An adult male, 27, was reportedly driving a Ford F350 in reverse when his truck accidentally struck an adult male pedestrian, 68. The man died at an area hospital. The names of the driver and victim have not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.
A massive tree came crashing down on top of two parked cars in San Jose Friday morning as strong winds whipped the region. The tree came down across 17th Street between Julian and Washington streets. No injuries were immediately reported. The tree's trunk smashed an SUV parked on the street...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Elk Grove Police officer has died after being hit head-on by a vehicle on Hwy. 99 Friday, and now investigators believe that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Around 5:13 a.m. Friday, CHP dispatch received the call of a wrong-way driver traveling...
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 880 Left One Dead, One Injured. The incident happened at around 11:10 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of the Stevenson Boulevard exit. As per reports, CHP immediately responded to a four-vehicle collision that happened under unknown circumstances. Although, the events leading...
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol. Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider.
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested after fatally striking a 62-year-old cyclist Friday afternoon in Kitsap County, deputies said. Police and medics were called at 12:48 p.m. to the 8000 block of Central Valley Road Northeast. When first responders arrived, they found a man lying on...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police on Friday released new information about an armed, wanted felon that attempted two carjackings before being killed in a shootout with officers Wednesday night.
San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata described the events that led up to the shooting in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood during a Friday morning press conference at police headquarters, identifying the gunman as 32-year-old Robert Seth Carter.
Mata said the incident began when a police helicopter located a stolen Toyota Camry in the area of Story Road and King Road at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. When ground units approached...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man brandishing knives and having a mental health crisis was in custody following an hours-long standoff with police in San Jose Monday.
San Jose police said patrol officers responded just after 11 a.m. to a despondent male screaming and throwing objects off a balcony on the 4500 block of The Woods Dr. between Snell Dr. and Monterey St. in South San Jose.
According to police, the man was seen brandishing knives and breaking a neighbor’s window.
Police said the man’s juvenile family member was also in the home but was not believed to be at risk. Police, special operations and crisis intervention personnel spent hours de-escalating the situation, according to a tweet by San Jose police.
Just before 7 p.m., police tweeted the man had been taken into custody and was to receive a mental health evaluation.
Units were set to be cleared from the area and no further information was immediately available.
According to an update from the Lewiston Police Department provided on January 18, 2022, the 66-year-old Lewiston man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Main Street on December 23 has died. Duane Schmidt reportedly died at the Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls on January 13.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Tuesday evening from injuries suffered when he was struck by a Ford sports utility vehicle as he crossed a San Jose street.
San Jose police said the incident took place at 5:45 p.m. in the area of Curtner Avenue and Canoas Garden.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2014 Ford sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Curtner Avenue in the No. 2 lane when it struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the street outside of any marked crosswalk.
The man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Ford remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. There is no indication of drug or alcohol impairment.
It was the 2nd pedestrian fatality of the year in San Jose.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning.
Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash.
Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said.
The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week.
The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Man Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident on South White Road. San Jose Police said the collision happened at about 8:05 p.m., near South White Road. Per reports, the driver of a dark-colored full-sized SUV heading north hit a male pedestrian who was crossing the street. Investigators say the man was walking outside of a marked crosswalk at the time.
SAN JOSE (BCN) Two men died and a woman was injured when a vehicle struck them as they crossed a road in South San Jose on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:24 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue. Investigators...
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for an unknown reason on Saturday night, when a horrific car crash ensued, killing two and critically injuring one. Initial reports had indicated that the crash occurred in Compton, however the incident...
