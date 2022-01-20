Hold Back the Dawn (1941) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Race, class, and horror are the big themes of Sundance Day 3, and the festival as a whole so far- but what’s new about that?. This film may be marketed as a comedy, and the story of two students (Donald Elise Watkins as Kunle and RJ Cuyler as Sean) looking to get up on the wall of black student firsts at their university by completing a legendary party circuit the night before Spring Break is at first set up to be one. When their plans are dashed by finding a white girl passed out in their living room, they and their somewhat odd roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) have a difficult calculus to perform- should they call the police and have them risk misinterpreting the conversation, or take her to the hospital themselves? Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of laughs and brotherly love, but the end recasts it as a much sadder and more serious kind of coming of age. Two Beers.

