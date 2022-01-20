ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hold Back the Dawn (1941) Movie Drinking Game & Review

By Alex Phuong
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a Drink: every time marriage plays an important role in the plot. Drink a Shot: for every beautiful shot of Tijuana, Mexico. And Cheers: to the enduring legacy of Olivia de Havilland herself!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) –...

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
Movie Review – Borrego (2022)

Written and Directed by Jesse Harris. Starring Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez, Leynar Gomez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she’s kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert.
The Graduate (1967) Movie Drinking Game & Review Rebuttal

Take a Drink: every time Mrs. Robinson displays her sexiness even though she is much older than Benjamin. Drink a Shot: for every romantic or sexual advance. And Cheers: to this film for taking the classic love story to a whole new level!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – A...
Back Talk (an It's Movie Time production) Encanto

Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Venus (2006) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time characters consume alcohol (but please do not) And Cheers: to the legendary Peter O’Toole himself!. Peter O’Toole was one of the greatest actors of all time. In fact, he deserved his Oscar nominations for films ranging from Lawrence of Arabia to The Lion in Winter. Despite his acting abilities, he never won an Academy Award for any of his performances (except one Honorary Oscar). His final Oscar-nominated performance was for Venus.
Wild Is the Wind (1957) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: for every romantic and passionate moment. And Cheers: to this love story for being a force of nature all on its own!. Wind is both a natural phenomenon and a powerful symbol. As air breezes by, sometimes wind is truly sublime. That is also part of title of the classic drama Wild Is the Wind.
Travels with My Aunt (1972) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time this film feels adventurous. And Cheers: to Dame Maggie Smith for giving a riveting performance with style and grace!. Dame Maggie Smith has a very interesting film career. In fact, she earned two Academy Awards (as of 2020) as well as played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. Nevertheless, she has proven that she can play leading and supporting roles. One of her best is Travels with My Aunt.
Don’t Look Up movie review: is the sky falling? (#Netflix)

I’m “biast” (pro): mostly like Adam McKay’s brand of satire; love the cast; incredibly worried about global warming. A few years ago, in 2015, filmmaker Adam McKay released a movie called The Big Short, about the unsexy math nerds who predicted, in the early 2000s, the collapse of collateralized-debt-obligations “market” that caused the 2008 financial crisis. The movie focuses in part on their frustrations in being ignored, in some cases actively treated as literally insane, for trying to point out the huge problems with our economy and the crash that was inevitably coming, and soon.
King of Comedy (1999) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Down a Shot: each time Wan and Piu-Piu’s blossoming romance brings a tear to your eye. Down a Shot: each time the contemptuous caterer empties the contents of a lunch box onto the poor and hungry Wan. Down a Shot: each time Piu-Piu refers to Wan as a damned...
365 Days- A New Year of Movies- Sundance Day 3

Race, class, and horror are the big themes of Sundance Day 3, and the festival as a whole so far- but what’s new about that?. This film may be marketed as a comedy, and the story of two students (Donald Elise Watkins as Kunle and RJ Cuyler as Sean) looking to get up on the wall of black student firsts at their university by completing a legendary party circuit the night before Spring Break is at first set up to be one. When their plans are dashed by finding a white girl passed out in their living room, they and their somewhat odd roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) have a difficult calculus to perform- should they call the police and have them risk misinterpreting the conversation, or take her to the hospital themselves? Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of laughs and brotherly love, but the end recasts it as a much sadder and more serious kind of coming of age. Two Beers.
Episode 42: The Pirate Movie (1982) [Featuring Realweegiemidget Reviews]

Welcome to the first podcast episode of the year! This is also our first collaboration with Gill from Realweegiemidget Reviews. We will podcast and she will post a blog article as a companion piece. You can go ahead and check out her post before listening to the show. Later on...
Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
Fresh movie review: A bloody rom-com that bites back

God, when did dating turn into such a meat market? That's pretty much the main gag in Fresh, a clever, gory metaphor for the seemingly endless horrors of modern romance rooted in a plot twist just outrageous enough to plausibly be true. Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones is Noa, a girl...
Sony Pictures Classics Near Sundance Deal For Bill Nighy-Starrer ‘Living’

EXCLUSIVE: Living, one of the Sundance buzz titles since its January 21 premiere, is near a deal to be acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for around $5 million for North American and some international territories, Deadline hears. This after a brisk auction involving the likes of Neon, Bleecker Street, and Focus Features. The Oliver Hermanus-directed drama stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke. Pic takes place in 1952 London, where veteran civil servant Williams has become a small cog in the bureaucracy of rebuilding England post WWII. As endless paperwork piles up on his desk, he learns he has a fatal illness. Coaxed by a vivacious colleague, he begins his quest to find some meaning in his life before it slips away. Scripted by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film is based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru. CAA Media Finance is brokering the deal. The film has awards season appeal, which is why so many prestige distributors stepped up. Pic is produced by Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Film4, and Ingenious.  
Munich – The Edge of War (2022) review – new Netflix war movie finds drama in peace

Hollywood’s long-running obsession with World War 2 – one of the most inauspicious chapters in human history – means we’ve seen most of that conflict adapted to the silver screen in various war movies at one point or another. It’s easy to see why; as far as conflicts go, there’s an undeniable if slightly simplistic, narrative to it that makes it a very cinematic war.
Kathryn Hunter on Her Haunting and Scene-Stealing Witches Role in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is, among other things, visually gripping, a stark, haunting dreamscape that often seems to exist outside of time. While the film is carried by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, much has been made — justifiably — of Kathryn Hunter’s eerily limber witch: you can’t look away as she bends and contorts, calling to mind a real-life Smeagol. But the movie starts with a whiteout, and so we hear Hunter before we see her. It pulls viewers in and reinforces the notion that this nimble performance (she is echoed into all three witches) is not merely...
Sundance Film Festival: Kanye West documentary, Aubrey Plaza’s crime thriller and other highlights

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

The ASC nominations were announced with the frontrunning “Dune” competing against the black-and-white “Belfast” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Nightmare Alley” (also screening in an alternate monochromatic version), and “The Power of the Dog.” This has great potential significance for the Oscar race, with Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”) likely becoming only the second woman to be nominated besides Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound.” And if Wegner triumphs, of course, for Jane Campion’s Best Picture contender, she would make Oscar history. Also significant is the possibility of two monochromatic movies getting nominated for the first time since the category consolidated...
