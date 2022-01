Are you ready to connect STEM, empowerment and professional development with delegates and renowned academic and entrepreneurial speakers from all across the world? Join us at WISE’s 10th National Conference | Above & Beyond this upcoming January 22 to 23rd 2022. Join us for an opportunity to hear from speakers from a diverse range of STEM fields, challenge yourself in case competitions, and develop your skills in workshops ranging from areas such as Engineering to Psychology to Tech.

