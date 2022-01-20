Thundercat Makes His Acting Debut in New ‘Star Wars’ Series

The casual Star Wars fans may not know the name Black Krrsantan, but they’re about to. And if they really haven’t, they need to brush up on the Star Wars comics. Honestly, a lot of things from the Star Wars comics and novels should make their way to the movies and shows. These are the things that have kept Star Wars going when we weren’t getting any movies and when certain shows got cancelled. And as we all unfortunately know nowadays, it’s kind of hard to get ourselves excited for another Star Wars movie. I hope that changes in the near-future, but for now, I’m happy with watching some incredible Star Wars shows on Disney+. Speaking of which, now’s the time to check out the Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. How can you possibly pass up on a show about one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise? You can’t. After seeing Temura Morrison make his glorious return in the second season of The Mandalorian and actually see the original O.G. bounty hunter of the Star Wars universe do something cool, I think this show is what we’ve been asking for. And yes, I do mean we’ve been asking for this for a while now. We never got that movie, so we’re getting the show. The first episode of the Book of Boba Fett was a good start, but the second episode really spiced things up. We got to see our favorite bounty hunter fight bandits with Tusken Raiders, make new enemies out of Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins, and now he’ll be facing what will possibly be his greatest physical challenge. If you’re wondering who that black Wookie was in the beginning of the episode, go back and read some Star Wars comics. That dangerous-looking Wookie is a bounty hunter known as Black Krrsantan. And guess what? Before his interaction with Boba Fett, he actually fought Obi-Wan Kenobi.

