ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Minnesota Twins’ Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden And César Tovar Elected To Team’s Hall Of Fame

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2Hcx_0drAdt2B00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced that Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Gardenhire is a former Twins manager and coach, Gladden is a former outfielder and radio broadcaster and Tovar is a former infielder and outfielder. They will be the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Hall of Fame, respectively.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame,” club President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact – from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond – in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations.”

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series. He joined the team’s radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).

Gardenhire’s first year on staff with the Twins was 1991, when they won the World Series. He was the third base coach next to Gladden when he went home with the winning run in Game 7.

Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team’s all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.

The Twins Hall of Fame membership is on display at Target Field, Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Gardenhire
Person
Dan Gladden
Person
César Tovar
azsnakepit.com

The All-Time MLB Team, Second base: Rogers Hornsby

It was the closest battle yet in this series. Jackie Robinson jumped out to an early read, but over the course of the weekend, Rogers Hornsby reeled in the gap, eventually prevailing by 38-32%. Joe Morgan got the bulk of the remaining votes with 24%, as the three-way race I expected, largely came to pass. But in the end, Hornsby's insane offensive numbers proved decisive. I mean, he's the only man in baseball history to bat .400 while hitting 40 home-runs. And yet, by OPS, that was only Rogers's THIRD-best season. His career batting average of .358 trails just Ty Cobb among major-leaguers, and his 1.010 ranks seventh. SABR says there is "really no debate that Hornsby is the greatest right-handed hitter of all time."
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What can we learn from baseball's Hall of Fame election, even if nobody wins?

The vast collection of artifacts at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., includes dozens of items from the careers of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. There are bats and helmets used by Bonds, spikes and caps used by Clemens, and much more. Those players are essential to the history of baseball, and the hallowed museum tells their stories.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Joe Nathan, a dominant reliever for Twins, hopes to stay on Hall of Fame ballot

Joe Nathan's major league career, the former closer is quick to acknowledge, benefited from some excellent timing. He arrived in Minnesota, via a trade with the Giants, just as Eddie Guardado and LaTroy Hawkins, the top two relievers in the Twins' bullpen, departed as free agents. His timing isn't as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Ap#The Hall Of Fame#Hall Of Fame Class#Hall Of Fame Weekend#The Twins Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy