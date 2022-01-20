Minnesota Twins’ Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden And César Tovar Elected To Team’s Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced that Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Gardenhire is a former Twins manager and coach, Gladden is a former outfielder and radio broadcaster and Tovar is a former infielder and outfielder. They will be the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Hall of Fame, respectively.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame,” club President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact – from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond – in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations.”

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series. He joined the team’s radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).

Gardenhire’s first year on staff with the Twins was 1991, when they won the World Series. He was the third base coach next to Gladden when he went home with the winning run in Game 7.

Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team’s all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.

The Twins Hall of Fame membership is on display at Target Field, Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

