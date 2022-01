Trying to stay out of it. Queen Elizabeth II is in a tricky spot amid Prince Harry’s plea for added security protection during his U.K. visits. “[It’s] hard for her, as a grandmother, to not really be able to intervene,” royal expert Kristin Contino exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “She’s [not] going to go up against the government and say, ‘Well, you know, you need to give him security.’ Because right now, the metropolitan police [are] saying they’ve conducted a review and [concluded that] the threat is considered low to him.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO