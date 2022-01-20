ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sigrid and Griff unveil collaborative single Head On Fire

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigrid and Griff are promising more new music soon. Sigrid and Griff have unveiled the visuals for their first collaborative single Head On Fire. “Griff and I met sharing a pizza at the Rueben Selby...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Darkher unveils video for brand new single Lowly Weep

Dark folk progger Darkher has released a haunting new video for her brand new single Lowly Weep. It's the first single from the duo's upcoming second album The Buried Storm, which will be released through Prophecy records on April 15. "The first single Lowly Weep is a dark lullaby that...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Rolo Tomassi Unveil Sparkly New Single, “Closer”

Rolo Tomassi continue to throw fans a variety of sounds in preview of their next album, Where Myth Becomes Memory. My pal Axl described the band’s previous two singles as “Arch Enemy by way of Chvrches,” as on-point a description as it gets. Their latest, “Closer,” is sharply more upbeat in mood, a sun-drenched, beachy day full of shimmering guitars and uplifting melodies on what otherwise seems to be shaping up as a dark album. I love this kind of variety and dynamic — I’m sure it all fits together in the grand scheme of the album sequence — and I’m slowly falling in love with Rolo Tomassi, who’d largely scooted under my radar until the past few months.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Watch Griff and Sigrid burn down their feelings in Head On Fire video

UPDATE 20/01/2022: Griff and Sigrid have released their new collaboration, Head On Fire. Watch the video for the song - where the duo set fire to a theatre and dance through the smoke - below. The track is an 80s inspired banger, that rips from Kate Bush and Duran Duran,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Katacombs Unveils Eerie New Single “Blue Beard”

Signed to Amigo The Devil’s record label Liars Club, Katacombs has been a new up and coming artist. Music seems to run in the family, since Amigo is actually Katacombs brother. Today, we are happy to premiere her newest single “Blue Beard.” The song will be featured on her upcoming debut EP You Will Not, which is set to be released on February 4 via Liars Club.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
mxdwn.com

Band Of Horses Unveil Uplifting New Single “Lights”

The Seattle rock group Band of Horses have released a new single, titled “Lights,” off of their forthcoming album, Things are Great. “Lights” is the second single released to promote the project set to release in early March, following the release of their single “In Need of Repair.”
SEATTLE, WA
EDMTunes

Kill Script Unveils New Single ‘Forever’ ft. Crooked Bangs

Emerging techno maven Kill Script is starting the new year off right with a new single titled ‘Forever‘. Featuring Crooked Bangs, we see its release on Armada Music. This melodic techno single is a glimpse into one of the biggest years for him and his career to date.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Matrass Unveiled New Single

French rock/post-rock/metal fusion five-piece Matrass unveiled new single + official 4K music video "The Tide". New EP 'Inner Wars' to be released on February 18th 2022 through all legal platforms on La Tangente Label. About 4 years and a half after the release of its debut EP 'Fullfilment' (2017), French...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Stabbing Westward Unveil Powerful New Single “Ghost”

Stabbing Westward has released their latest single “Ghost.” While the track provides heavy guitar and drums in the production, frontman Christopher Hall vocals have a lighter tone, much like the song’s title. Its lyrics discuss a relationship where one does not love the other as much, seeing them as a “ghost.” Check it out below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Pop Music
xsnoize.com

FYFE & ISKRA STRINGS relaunch their collaboration with new single ‘Interiority’

Consisting of two singular but equally accomplished talents, the collaboration between Fyfe & Iskra Strings shows how two disparate talents can create something with a strength well beyond the sum of their parts. Together they create pop music with a cinematic twist, using songcraft as the foundation for their experimental fusion of electronica and post-classical.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Daisy Glaze Unveil New Single “Call Me Midnight”

Daisy Glaze, led by duo Louis Epstein (HITS, Jump into the Gospel) and Alix Brown (Angry Angles w/ Jay Reatard, Golden Triangle,) make their mark with their second single “Call Me Midnight.” Their newest release is a sultry exchange between the two artists, their mesmerizing vocals summoning a sense of otherworldliness. Merging Louis’ new wave and brit-pop influences with Alix’s rock n’ roll bonafides, the duo tap into a moody, cinematic sound unlike any other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Cate Le Bon Unveils Synth-Filled New Single “Remembering Me”

Cate Le Bon is a Welsh musician and producer. She’s from Penboyr, U.K. She started releasing music in 2009, with the release of her debut album, Me Oh My. The album was originally going to be titled ‘Pet Deaths’ because of Le Bon’s experience with that subject. Other popular album releases of hers include Mug Museum (2013), Crab Day (2016), Rock Pool (2017), and Reward (2019). Le Bon sings in both English and Welsh.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Music
edmsauce.com

Bensley Unveils Double Sided Single “Leaving/Debonair” via mau5trap

DJ, producer, and Toronto native Bensley is quickly becoming an exciting artist to watch with a signature style imbued with sounds inspired by the full spectrum of modern dance music. Weaving a slew of electronic subgenres with bass-heavy undertones, Bensley adds to his growing repertoire with his double-sided single “Leaving/Debonair” out now via mau5trap.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Darkside Unveil New Experimental Single “Ecdysis!”

Darkside is a rock band, that combines the skills of musicians Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington. The band originated from Providence, Rhode Island back in 2011. Some of the groups popular releases include Psychic (2013), Random Access Memories Memories (2013), Prayers in Doomsday (2012) and Fragments of Madness…At the Gates of Time (2017). The band also had a release just last year titled, Spiral.
LOS ANGELES, CA
respect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Haiti Babii Talks New Single ‘Party Roccin’, Latest EP “Not My Album”, Dream Collaboration + More

Born Amari Amil, Haiti Babii is a first generation, Guyanese from Stockton, California. He recently finished tour after opening up for Roc Nation artist Kalan.FrFr and releasing his latest mixtape ‘Not My Album’. His latest visual was recently released titled “Party Roccin” a cool, fun turn-up anthem to get you motivated and back on your feet.This follows his previous releases “That Ain’t My Type” and “This That Shit” with Jackboy.
STOCKTON, CA
Spin

Big Thief Unveil New Single ‘Simulation Swarm’

Indie-folk darlings Big Thief just released their newest single “Simulation Swarm” amid anticipation for their next record. “Simulation Swarm” stands out as an unreleased fan favorite performed at the band’s live shows. Adrianne Lenker continues to delve into her poetic folk roots with emotionally resonant lyricism layered over catchy guitar riffs.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Undeath Unveil Heavy New Single “Rise From The Grave”

Undeath has announced their heavy new single “Rise From The Grave.” The single is off of their new album, It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave. The track is definitely a head banger. From beginning to end that instrumental will have the audience rocking out. Singer, Alexander Jones’ vocals are certainly a highlight.
MUSIC
Spin

PUP Unveil The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, Share New Single

Toronto punk rockers PUP detailed their fourth studio record, The UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, and released its latest single, “Robot Writes A Love Song.”. The track itself, the band says, was written in 15 minutes with its vocals recorded in the backseat of Babcock’s car. The song’s video was directed by Whitney McConnaughy.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy