Sigrid and Griff unveil collaborative single Head On Fire

Rolo Tomassi continue to throw fans a variety of sounds in preview of their next album, Where Myth Becomes Memory. My pal Axl described the band’s previous two singles as “Arch Enemy by way of Chvrches,” as on-point a description as it gets. Their latest, “Closer,” is sharply more upbeat in mood, a sun-drenched, beachy day full of shimmering guitars and uplifting melodies on what otherwise seems to be shaping up as a dark album. I love this kind of variety and dynamic — I’m sure it all fits together in the grand scheme of the album sequence — and I’m slowly falling in love with Rolo Tomassi, who’d largely scooted under my radar until the past few months.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO