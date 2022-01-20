Florida's first lady completes chemotherapy treatments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will open five additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites, three of which will be in South Florida. The new sites will open Tuesday, January 18th. The South Florida sites will be at Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave, and the West Boynton Recreation Center in Lake Worth. The two other sites will be in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs. At the beginning of the month, Governor Ron DeSantis requested that the federal government increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments it sends to the state to at least 30,000 doses per week. On January 7th, the governor announced that 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured and would support new monoclonal antibody sites. A full list of state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found HERE. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. It can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. The treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.

