Bodega stream Thrown from new album Broken Equipment

Let the music of New York keep you warm this week, with two terrific online events that you can stream at home without having to brave the freezing weather!. Just released by Club44 Records on Friday, January 21, The Sunday Set – an album of vintage favorites by the acclaimed duo of Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso that instantly zoomed to #4 on the iTunes Jazz Charts – will be presented and hosted by the two long-time collaborators in a virtual listening party on Tuesday, January 25, beginning at 7 pm. The songs, including such standards as “Lullaby of Birdland” and “42nd Street,” were recorded live, accompanied by bass player Steve Doyle, in a concert engagement at Birdland in February of 2019, before the pandemic hit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO