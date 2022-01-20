ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodega stream Thrown from new album Broken Equipment

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“‘Thrown’ was an attempt at a self-portrait track,” Bodega’s Ben Hozie explains. Bodega are streaming their new track Thrown online as they continue preparations for the release of Broken Equipment on March 11th. “The older I get the less...

www.live4ever.uk.com

metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Shares In-Studio Documentary From New Album Sessions

Machine Head is currently in the studio with producer Zack Ohren (Aborted, Machine Head, etc.) tracking their new album. The new album features drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and is due out sometime this year. In the meantime, you can check out the first episode of an in-studio documentary about the recording of the new record above.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Cecilia :: Eyes stream new album Sore Memories Always End

Belgian post-rock quartet Cecilia :: Eyes have streamed heir brand new album Sore Memories Always End. You can listen t their new work below. Sore Memories Always End, the band's foruth album, was released through Dunk! Records and the band's own imprint SONIC & BLIND Records last month. But the quartet are sharing it with everyone for free.
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

7 New Albums to Stream Today

This week marks the return of Paste Music’s weekly roundups, meaning our Best New Songs and New Albums to Stream lists are back in business. Though January is typically a quiet month for new releases, this New Music Friday has plenty to offer nonetheless, including the fourth studio album from hip-hop outsider Earl Sweatshirt, the new mixtape from art-pop auteur FKA twigs, a covers album from Chan Marshall’s Cat Power and more. Start your long weekend off on the right notes below.
MUSIC
metalinjection

AETHEREUS Streams Crushingly Technical New Album Leiden

Aethereus is now streaming their new record Leiden in full, should you need every killer riff in the book right this very minute. It's an excellent record that encompasses everything from impressive progressive elements to downright brutal-as-shit passages, sometimes all at once. "Leiden [pronounced lie-den] is a more ambitious and...
ROCK MUSIC
wmmr.com

Korn: Hear New Track ‘Forgotten’ From Upcoming Album

Korn released the second track preview to their upcoming studio album Requiem, their follow-up to their 2019’s LP The Nothing. Embedded below is “Forgotten,” which is also available for streaming and download here. As previously reported, Requiem is due out on February 4, 2022 and is currently...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

MWWB stream title rack of upcoming album The Harvest

Welsh outfit MWWB, previously known as heavy retro prog rockers Mammoth Wee Wizard Bastard, have streamed brand new song The Harvest, which you can listen to in full below. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album which will be released through New Heavy Sounds on March 25, which sees the band shifting away from their earlier doom sound, bringing Moogs and Mellotrons into the mix for a sound that's been described as "...John Carpenter rubbing shoulders with Pink Floyd...".
ROCK MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Beirut, Bonobo, Broken Social Scene, and more!

Lush and soulful music with striking vocals from Joshua Thew’s upcoming EP, which will be out spring 2022!. This chipper indie-folk song can be found on Beirut’s upcoming album, Artifacts, out March 4!. Listen:. Artist: Bonobo feat. Joji. Song: From You. Album: Fragments. This dance/electro song is from...
THEATER & DANCE
94.5 KATS

Tobias Forge Enlisted Help From Opeth Guitarist on New Ghost Album

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. With the new album, Impera, due in March and a co-headlining North American tour with Volbeat about to launch, the visionary spoke about the creative process behind the record and even revealed that he sought help from Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson when it came to recording.
ROCK MUSIC
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

A listening party for ‘The Sunday Set’ album and a concert of songs from ‘The World to Come’ streaming this week

Let the music of New York keep you warm this week, with two terrific online events that you can stream at home without having to brave the freezing weather!. Just released by Club44 Records on Friday, January 21, The Sunday Set – an album of vintage favorites by the acclaimed duo of Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso that instantly zoomed to #4 on the iTunes Jazz Charts – will be presented and hosted by the two long-time collaborators in a virtual listening party on Tuesday, January 25, beginning at 7 pm. The songs, including such standards as “Lullaby of Birdland” and “42nd Street,” were recorded live, accompanied by bass player Steve Doyle, in a concert engagement at Birdland in February of 2019, before the pandemic hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Spoon share “Wild” from new album (watch the video)

Spoon have shared a second single from their anticipated new album Lucifer on the Sofa. "Wild" is about as widescreen as Spoon get, with a big arm-waving chorus of "the world, still so wild, come to me." Frontman Britt Daniel told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that "Wild" is "a song...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

John Mellencamp streams new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack

John Mellencamp is streaming his new album, “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack”, in sync with its release on January 21. The project presents a dozen new songs, including three with Bruce Springsteen, with whom Mellencamp shared the set’s lead single, “Wasted Days”, back in September. “I...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Wolves at the Gate Announce New Album, Stream First Single

Wolves at the Gate have announced their fifth album Eulogies. It arrives on March 11 via Solid State Records. Pre-order Eulogies here. Today, the band has shared the video for the new track “Lights & Fire.”. Watch the video for the dynamic track, which boasts anthemic choruses and a...
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Stream the new Earl Sweatshirt album, Sick!

Earl Sweatshirt‘s new album Sick!—one of our most anticipated albums of the first quarter—is out today. The album is Earl’s first since the 2019 EP Feet of Clay, following some guest appearances, including recent albums by Armand Hammer and Boldy James. Earl previously released two tracks from the album, “Titanic” and “Tabula Rasa,” which features an appearance from his recent collaborators Armand Hammer. Now that the album is out, it’s available to hear in its entirety. It’s another brief set of songs, clocking in at under a half-hour with some room to spare, which means you can stream it a couple times in the course of an hour.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ABBATH Announces New Album Dread Reaver, Streams Galloping New Single "Dream Cull"

Abbath is back with a brand new record called due out on March 25, his first in three years. Abbath is streaming the galloping debut single "Dream Cull" right now alongside a video directed by Francisco Munoz. The single also has some blackened Motörhead vibes, which is a really cool touch on top of Abbath's usual heaviness.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Spiritualized share “Crazy” from new album (watch the video)

Spiritualized have shared a second single from their anticipated new album, Everything Was Beautiful (preorder on vinyl). "Crazy" is a gorgeous country waltz featuring backing vocals by Nikki Lane and an elevating mix of pedal steel and strings. The video, directed by J Spaceman, was inspired by Andy Warhol's The Kiss. Watch below.
MUSIC

