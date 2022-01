BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to put out flames pouring from a train car traveling through Beaver County on Monday. Nobody was hurt, but the incident did turn some heads, especially for Sean Hudak from New Galilee. He told KDKA he was unloading a barge in Monaca around noon Monday when he saw the Norfolk Southern train blazing down the tracks. He caught the whole thing on camera, where you can see flames shooting from a train car, leaving a trail of thick black smoke. (Source: Baden Volunteer Fire Department – Station 47/Facebook) “I was in complete shock. I was looking at it...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO