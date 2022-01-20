ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Has Perfect Record After Extended Rest

By James Rapien
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to upset the Titans on Saturday and win their first road playoff game in franchise history.

Escaping Nashville with a victory is much easier said than done. Not only are they facing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a perfect 8-0 when his team has eight or more days rest.

Vrabel is 4-0 coming off of bye weeks, which includes victories over the Cowboys, Bills and two wins over the Jaguars.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor have to find a way to put up points early and often on Saturday. The Titans are allowing just 10.9 points per game in Vrabels eight wins on extended rest. They're averaging 29.6 points in those contests.

If Cincinnati is going to pull off the upset, scoring 30 or more points on Saturday would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

