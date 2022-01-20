The NHTI Boys Basketball Podcast

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
The Mohawks prevail to get win number seven on their home floor. The Saturday afternoon North Country rivalry game certainly was another classic. The Colebrook Mohawks stormed to a 27-12 halftime lead, but Groveton used a 13-2 third-quarter run to get right back within striking distance. Aspen Clermont and Delaney Whiting helped provide a spark for the Eagles off the bench.
The Groveton Eagles improved to 7-1 on the season with a 62-37 win at Colebrook on Saturday afternoon. It was a wire to wire victory led by Chris Corliss, Ben Wheelock and Aiden Whiting. Dave Haley & Lance Legere bring you all the play by play while Austin Grass brings...
Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
Last month, Maryland men’s basketball interim coach Danny Manning said Mark Turgeon’s sudden departure wasn’t in the “coaching manual.” The same could be said for the players, particularly freshman Julian Reese, a former St. Frances star who is navigating through his first college basketball season while the future of the program remains uncertain. But just like Manning, the 6-foot-9, ...
The nudge would come as early as 5:30 a.m. for Tavon Winborne, whose son, Christian, can never get enough basketball. The two would leave their East Baltimore home in that early hour and head to the gym to work on improving another area of Christian’s game. The 6-foot-3 senior combo guard for Gilman, a four-year starter and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) commit, has always set out to be the best ...
