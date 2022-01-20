ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The NHTI Boys Basketball Podcast

By Dave Haley, Pete Tarrier
nhsportspage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Elrick of Hopkinton and Sam Cheek of Gilford battle for...

www.nhsportspage.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Nhti
nhsportspage.com

The WMCC Game of the Week: Colebrook 42, Groveton 36

The Mohawks prevail to get win number seven on their home floor. The Saturday afternoon North Country rivalry game certainly was another classic. The Colebrook Mohawks stormed to a 27-12 halftime lead, but Groveton used a 13-2 third-quarter run to get right back within striking distance. Aspen Clermont and Delaney Whiting helped provide a spark for the Eagles off the bench.
BASKETBALL
nhsportspage.com

The Kane Insurance Player Locker Room Recruiting Report

Every Monday throughout the school year we will highlight the performance of our Players Locker Room Members to both our statewide audience and network of college recruiters. These are the players/families that support our 14-person NHsportspage crew for the coverage we provide. Each member gets:. A customized NHsportspage black (with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Shots, blocks and boards: Vote for IHSAA girls basketball players of the week (Jan. 17-22)

IndyStar will be recognizing the top basketball players in Indiana with our players of the week poll. To nominate players for consideration, email Brian Haenchen at bhaenchen@gannett.com or message him on Twitter: @Brian_Haenchen. 10 takeaways from sectional draw: Who has a tough road? Which teams got lucky? What we learned: HSE's energy, University's big win, Carmel comes...
BASKETBALL
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH
The Baltimore Sun

St. Frances grad Julian Reese ‘going with the flow’ but gaining confidence amid turbulent Maryland men’s basketball season

Last month, Maryland men’s basketball interim coach Danny Manning said Mark Turgeon’s sudden departure wasn’t in the “coaching manual.” The same could be said for the players, particularly freshman Julian Reese, a former St. Frances star who is navigating through his first college basketball season while the future of the program remains uncertain. But just like Manning, the 6-foot-9, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘Why can’t I do it?’ Inspired by family and driven to succeed, Christian Winborne grows into basketball star at Gilman

The nudge would come as early as 5:30 a.m. for Tavon Winborne, whose son, Christian, can never get enough basketball. The two would leave their East Baltimore home in that early hour and head to the gym to work on improving another area of Christian’s game. The 6-foot-3 senior combo guard for Gilman, a four-year starter and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) commit, has always set out to be the best ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy