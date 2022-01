In a message to KPCW, Birkeland said she thought Summit County’s 45-day mask mandate violated state law by extending longer than 30 days. She said, while she supports local control, local control isn’t evident in Kamas or Coalville, where she said the COVID-19 numbers aren’t the same as in Park City but the same mandate is in place.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO