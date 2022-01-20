Ohio reports 21,664 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio has had 2,460,869 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 21,664 cases from Jan. 19 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 20. The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 22,161. Ohio has an average of 2,145.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2022, there are currently 14,817 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,503 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter surge of coronavirus cases seems to be tapering slightly though medical professionals caution the public to maintain precautions.
On Sunday, Los Angeles County reported 26,354 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths. The number of patients in hospitals also dropped for a third day in a row to 4,568.
But COVID-19 hospitalizations were up in Orange County and Riverside. On Saturday, there were 1,163 people hospitalized with infections in O.C., and 1,060 in Riverside.
Despite the drop in cases and slight drop in hospitalizations, the rate of transmission remains high.
“The last few shifts I worked, I definitely am feeling it plateauing so that is encouraging,” said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. “It is not that things are getting any better yet, but they are not increasing and getting worse.”
The World Health Organization recently stated there’s no evidence that COVID boosters are needed for healthy children and young adults but there are other factors to consider when deciding if your child should get the COVID-19 booster.
Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health on Thursday—for the first time—made a distinction between COVID-19 patients hospitalized with "primary" and "incidental" cases. Boston 25, citing the newly released data, reported that 49% of the state’s 3,187 patients-- hospitalized on Jan. 18--were there because of another matter and diagnosed...
The data showed that Moderna vaccine recipients had fewer breakthrough infections and hospitalizations than did Pfizer recipients. But there was no "statistically significant" difference in mortality rates.
Influenza has seen significant drops in cases since the pandemic began, a trend that has led to many theories among scientists and researchers, but cases this season have seen a small spike and in some areas of the country the two viruses are even sometimes co-infecting people. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it is something of […]
Health officials stress that COVID-19 still poses a threat. The CDC says an effective tool to reducing that threat is booster shots, which one CDC study found are 90% effective at preventing hospitalization.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...
THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as Food Stamps, is currently helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table for their families. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program of its kind and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select...
On June 16th, 2008, 44-year-old Reiko Greenberg-Collins took her daughter and her 5-year-old son Keisuke Christian Nakata Collins. They went to her home country of Japan. But she had no legal right to do this. Reiko's ex-husband Randy Collins had primary custody.
A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- People who experience symptoms of depression may be more susceptible to online misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Among more than 15,000 adults age 18 years and older surveyed, those who reported symptoms of major depressive disorder were more...
(Reuters) - A Boston lawyer who was accused of exploiting the Zoom video conferencing platform to whisper answers to a client during a deposition was ordered on Wednesday to receive counseling. The attorney, Jeffrey Rosin, managing partner of the Boston office of O'Hagan Meyer, last year acknowledged using "poor judgment"...
Everyone in America wants the country to be a place where they’re safe from violence. But there’s a big difference in how people think we should achieve that goal. Some Americans think that tougher gun laws make it more difficult for people to commit heinous acts of violence. While others believe that people are safer when they have easy access to firearms to protect themselves.
