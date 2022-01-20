ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports 21,664 new COVID-19 cases

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Ohio has had 2,460,869 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 21,664 cases from Jan. 19 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 20. The state's 21-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 22,161. Ohio has an average of 2,145.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,457 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2022, there are currently 14,817 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,503 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS LA

LA County Sees Drop In COVID-19 Hospitalizations, But Transmission Rate Remains High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter surge of coronavirus cases seems to be tapering slightly though medical professionals caution the public to maintain precautions. On Sunday, Los Angeles County reported 26,354 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths. The number of patients in hospitals also dropped for a third day in a row to 4,568. But COVID-19 hospitalizations were up in Orange County and Riverside. On Saturday, there were 1,163 people hospitalized with infections in O.C., and 1,060 in Riverside. Despite the drop in cases and slight drop in hospitalizations, the rate of transmission remains high. “The last few shifts I worked, I definitely am feeling it plateauing so that is encouraging,” said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. “It is not that things are getting any better yet, but they are not increasing and getting worse.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Mirror

Flu is higher this season in Arizona, but COVID-19 is still complicating matters

Influenza has seen significant drops in cases since the pandemic began, a trend that has led to many theories among scientists and researchers, but cases this season have seen a small spike and in some areas of the country the two viruses are even sometimes co-infecting people. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it is something of […] The post Flu is higher this season in Arizona, but COVID-19 is still complicating matters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

