Ohio reports 21,664 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter surge of coronavirus cases seems to be tapering slightly though medical professionals caution the public to maintain precautions. On Sunday, Los Angeles County reported 26,354 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths. The number of patients in hospitals also dropped for a third day in a row to 4,568. But COVID-19 hospitalizations were up in Orange County and Riverside. On Saturday, there were 1,163 people hospitalized with infections in O.C., and 1,060 in Riverside. Despite the drop in cases and slight drop in hospitalizations, the rate of transmission remains high. “The last few shifts I worked, I definitely am feeling it plateauing so that is encouraging,” said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. “It is not that things are getting any better yet, but they are not increasing and getting worse.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO