INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Four people were killed Sunday in an “ambush-style” shooting during a house party in Inglewood. A fifth person was wounded. The shooting unfolded at an unregulated short-term rental home on Park Avenue near Hargrave Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was then that authorities say responded to a report of “shots being fired.” When they arrived, they located three victims who died. Two others were taken to a local hospital, one of whom died during transport. The fifth victim, who was expected to survive but in critical condition, admitted to being gang-affiliated in another city. It remains unclear...

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO