‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources, premiering March 18, pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. The voice cast for the Big Mouth spinoff series include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
