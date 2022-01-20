ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

The glossy, wine-stained soap starring Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things), John Ortiz (Little America) and Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son) is described as...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

“A Place Called Heritage” – Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life on the series premiere of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law. They join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, in the revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff all play new characters. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

When to watch ABC’s Latinx upcoming drama ‘Promise Land’

A new series with a cast predominantly Latinx is coming to ABC in two weeks! Set to premiere on January 24, Promise Land will give drama fans, drama queens, and kings another excuse to cancel their plans. The epic, generation-spanning drama tells the story of the Sandoval family vying for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Promised Land Trailer: Bellamy Young Stirs Up Scandal in Wine Country

Bellamy Young is returning to ABC later this month. And with a name like Margaret Honeycut, you know her character isn’t coming to make friends. The woman formerly known as Mellie Grant is a key player in Promised Land (Jan. 24, 10/9c), an “epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latino family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” And thanks to the just-released trailer, we have our first look at her devious character in action. Here’s the show in a nutshell: Joe Sandoval (Messiah’s John Ortiz) runs a successful winery at the vineyard formerly owned by Margaret’s father. She plans to...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
showbizjunkies.com

‘Promised Land’ Series Trailer Teases ABC’s Newest Dysfunctional Family Drama

ABC dropped a new trailer for their upcoming multigenerational family drama Promised Land during the network’s virtual Television Critics Association winter presentation. The trailer introduces the Sandoval family, led by John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, who are huge in the wine industry. The season one cast also includes Cecilia...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Promised Land’

The end begins for one of Netflix’s more popular series when Ozark debuts the first half of its final season this week. Also on tap are a (very) long in the works HBO series, the return of Billions (minus a key figure) to Showtime and a family drama centering Latinx characters on ABC. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Ozark is splitting its fourth and final...
TV SERIES
Logan Banner

Angela Henderson-Bentley: ‘Promised Land’ shows promise, but needs growth

Back in the 1980s, the TV schedule was full of primetime soap operas — “Dallas,” “Dynasty,” “Knots Landing” and my favorite, “Falcon Crest.”. If you don’t remember, the foundation of “Crest” was a ruthless competition between two rival vineyards. So when I heard that ABC’s new primetime drama was set on a vineyard, I had some high hopes. But “Promised Land” is no Falcon Crest, though it does show some promise — if viewers can show a little patience.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Promised Land’: Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra Among Cast To Join ABC Latinx Family Drama

ABC has announced additional cast for Promised Land, its upcoming Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Julio Macias (Selena: The Series), Ariana Guerra (Helstrom), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) Tom Amandes (A Million Little Pieces), Natalia del Riego (How To Get Away With Murder) and Miguel Angel Garcia (Deputy) are set for heavily recurring roles in the drama series. Created and written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. In addition to Ortiz and Ochoa,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bellamy Young
Person
Christina Ochoa
Person
John Ortiz
Person
Matt Cedeño
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Human Resources’ Premiere Date, ‘Shining Vale’ Sneak Peak, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Trailer, ‘Promised Land’ Trailer, ‘Made in Abyss’ Joins Toonami, ‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed to Fall, and More!

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources, premiering March 18, pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. The voice cast for the Big Mouth spinoff series include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Promised Land’ Stars and Executive Producers Discuss the ABC Drama

When you think of California’s wine country, Napa’s usually the first city that comes to mind. However, ABC’s new primetime series Promised Land chose Sonoma as the base of operations for the wine-making families at the heart of the drama. The first season of what ABC describes...
TV SERIES
laconiadailysun.com

‘Promised Land,’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ & More Must-See New Shows

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, January 13. When it comes to TV, 2022 is filled with options ranging from generation-spanning...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promised Land#A Million Little Things#Abc
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

American Dad fans have three big new reasons to be excited about the future of the Smith family. Last month, TBS recognized its popularity by renewing the show for Seasons 18 and 19… ahead of its coming 17th season. That’s a lot of good morning USAs — and not too shabby for a show that was given the axe by Fox in 2014.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy