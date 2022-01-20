‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

The end begins for one of Netflix’s more popular series when Ozark debuts the first half of its final season this week. Also on tap are a (very) long in the works HBO series, the return of Billions (minus a key figure) to Showtime and a family drama centering Latinx characters on ABC. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Ozark is splitting its fourth and final...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO