WWE

Injury Update On AEW Star Rey Fenix

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRey Fenix dislocated his arm when he went through a table in the final minutes of the main event on...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Brand Is the Official Footwear Partner of UFC

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC. Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more. “UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Killer Kross Comments On The Disappointment Over His RAW Run, More

During a recent appearance on the “Wrassle Rap” podcast, former WWE Superstar Killer Kross commented on his disappointment during his time on the RAW brand, what he learned during his time in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what he...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MVP Reveals Why He Thinks Brock Lesnar Is ‘Soft,’ Talks Bianca Belair

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, MVP commented on wanting Bianca Belair in the Hurt Business, why he thinks Brock Lesnar is “soft”, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On wanting Bianca Belair...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced several matches for next week’s go-home edition of SmackDown. This will be the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The following two matches are confirmed:. * Naomi vs. Sonya Deville. * The New Day (Big E. & Kofi...
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Francis Ngannou to ‘make real money’ in boxing clash after UFC champion retains title

Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins References AEW’s Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins made a reference to Jon Moxley. In the opening segment, Rollins came out to interrupt a promo segment where Roman Reigns was being celebrated for being WWE Universal Champion for 508 days. Rollins noted that the only reason Reigns is still champion is because the Usos come to his aide every time. Rollins said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock & Dana White Team Up For UFC Partnership, Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with the UFC to produce an official brand of footwear for the league, which is sponsored by Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand. Both UFC President Dana White and Dwayne Johnson were interviewed by ESPN to discuss this new partnership. You can check out a clip from that below:
NFL
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
OCRegister

UFC 270: Victor Henry upsets Raoni Barcelos in dominant debut

ANAHEIM — Victor Henry, at 34 and making his UFC debut, had nothing to lose. And in doing so, he claimed the most unlikely victory at UFC 270. The South Gate bantamweight proved he belongs among the best, putting on an electric performance at an incredible pace to earn the unanimous decision over Raoni Barcelos in the final fight of the prelims Saturday at Honda Center.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW star reveals inspiration for character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Malaki Black’s inspiration for his AEW character came from his family roots growing up. In an interview with CBS Sports, Black spoke about his AEW character and where the basis from it came from. “I’m big into tattoo culture,”...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Summer Rae Reacts To Fans Angry That WWE Called Her A Legend On SmackDown

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, Summer Rae (real name Danielle Moinet) was seen in the crowd and she was referred to as a legend. Many fans were upset regarding this so she took to Twitter to note...
WWE
SPY

How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC...
UFC

