ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Juno's Journey

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Juno's...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Space Hopper

Sign In to follow. Follow Space Hopper, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Hammer Kid

Sign In to follow. Follow Hammer Kid, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope Paradise Is as You Remember It From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of Meat Loaf’s death on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes flooding in from Brian May, Cher, and more. “Remembering great times,” May wrote. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world...
MUSIC
Deadline

On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
Gamespot

Starship Wars

Sign In to follow. Follow Starship Wars, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

---Red---Tether-->

Sign In to follow. Follow ---Red---Tether-->, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
WJON

A Becker Woman’s Incredible Journey from ‘Junk To Joy’ in Pictures

You may take a look at the bits and pieces of metal, wood, and odds and ends lying around your house and your garage as just things to throw away, but the woman you are about to meet can take those things and create beauty. She can take important possessions of loved ones that have passed on, and create ever-lasting art that you can cherish for the rest of your life. Those talents are an amazing gift, that came from an unexpected place, and you can find amazing treasures at The Tattered Farm Company, located in Becker.
BECKER, MN
nhpbs.org

Beyond the Baton: A Conductor's Journey

Born to a single mother on welfare, Thomas Wilkins grew up to become one of the few remarkable African American conductors leading a major orchestra — the celebrated Omaha Symphony. BEYOND THE BATON: A CONDUCTOR'S JOURNEY is an hour-long film that documents Wilkins’ experience as a Black conductor and his larger impact on the musical world.
MUSIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Life-changing events inspires this local artist’s songwriting journey

Singer-songwriter Trey Simon has performed all over Detroit and the metro area, he has been on Live in the D, and the Ford Fireworks. His music styles range from blues to gospel, but recent events in his life has him writing about a topic that inspire many songs, love. Simon spoke to Tati Amare on this week’s Music Monday about his current songwriting journey, his new song “The Impossible”, and what inspired him to write it.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy