Juno's Journey

You may take a look at the bits and pieces of metal, wood, and odds and ends lying around your house and your garage as just things to throw away, but the woman you are about to meet can take those things and create beauty. She can take important possessions of loved ones that have passed on, and create ever-lasting art that you can cherish for the rest of your life. Those talents are an amazing gift, that came from an unexpected place, and you can find amazing treasures at The Tattered Farm Company, located in Becker.

BECKER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO