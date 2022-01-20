Tahlequah firefighters’ viral video earns them hundreds of jars of Ragú

Ragu

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah firefighters can make a lot of spaghetti after a TikTok video landed them nearly 800 jars of Ragú sauce.

Ragú recently began a new series of commercials under the catchphrase, “Cook Like a Mother,” one of which featured firefighters. The Tahlequah company decided to replicate the commercial as a team-building exercise, featuring firefighter Anthony Margarit.

The Tahlequah Fire Department plans to use its pallet of pasta sauce as part of a fundraising spaghetti supper for the community in the spring, which will benefit Professional Firefighters Local 4099 tragedy fund.

