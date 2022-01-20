ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank First Corporation Reveals End-of-Year Financials

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank First Corporation headquartered in Manitowoc has released financial information for the fourth quarter of 2021. A news release shows a net income of $11.2-million for the last 3 months of the year and $45.4-million for the...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This American Bank Is Closing The Most Branches

Bank tellers have started to become a thing of the past. Years ago, cash machines began the process. Online banking pushed it even further forward. Shortly after, people could bank from their phones. Today, some branches have huge teller machines where human tellers once worked. These can take deposits, which include huge ones from businesses. […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Nii#Unforgiven
sarasotamagazine.com

First Home Bank Opens Loan Office, Financial Resource Center in Newtown

St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank recently opened a new loan production office (LPO) and financial resource center in Sarasota's Newtown community. Located in a building shared with the Sarasota Police Department at 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, the LPO is the first of its kind in the community, providing personal and commercial loans as well as financial education, programs and additional resources to community members and business owners. It also features a no-fee ATM.
SARASOTA, FL
La Crosse Tribune

Mlsna promoted at Bank First

Cody Mlsna has been promoted to credit officer by Bank First. Mlsna joined Bank First through its merger with Timberwood Bank of Tomah in 2020 and has over five years of experience as a credit analyst. During his tenure, he has supported the Tomah business banking team by underwriting and helping structure commercial lending relationships, with a focus on agricultural banking.
TOMAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

2022: The Year for Financial Resolutions

New Year’s resolutions tend to include overcrowded gyms, eating better, or projects around the house. But what about your financial health? Here are three resolutions that can help increase your financial fitness today and in the New Year. Resolution 1: Create a budget for life. When it comes to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
eaglecountryonline.com

Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation Releases Five-Year Financial Forecast

The forecast shows a very strong financial status and the ability to continue to provide increases in salary and benefits. (St. Leon, Ind.) – The Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation has released their 2022-2026 Five-year Financial Forecast. The forecast was developed in 2017 to help provide a clearer picture of...
SUNMAN, IN
The Press

loanDepot, Inc. to report year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 1, 2022

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced that the Company will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 1, 2022 before market open. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com, following the release of its earnings results. The call will include a review of the results followed by a question and answer session.
ECONOMY
washingtoninformer.com

Chase Bank Shares Tips on Setting Financial Goals

Have you decided that you’re going to do better in your finances this year?. If so, Frederick Medley, Vice President and Branch Manager of Chase Bank at Logan Circle, gave tips on how to make 2022 your best financial year yet. First and foremost, eliminate bad habits of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
andnowuknow.com

Limoneira Reveals Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Harold Edwards Discusses

SANTA PAULA, CA - Wielding its fresh produce expertise based on years in the industry, Limoneira came out ahead financially this past year despite the myriad of challenges put in its way. The supplier recently announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, recording a total net revenue of $33.5 million for the quarter ending October 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
williamsonherald.com

Lineage Bank reports significant growth in first year

Lineage Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Herrington announced recently the bank showed significant growth numbers in its first year of operation. In one year, Lineage Bank grew assets from $27.2 million to over $95 million (249% increase), loans from $9.5 million to over $50 million (426% increase) and deposits from $24.5 million to over $71 million (190% increase), according to a Lineage Bank news release.
FRANKLIN, TN
franchising.com

Denny’s Corporation Releases Preliminary Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 10, 2022 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today reported selected preliminary and unaudited results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2021, and made several announcements regarding important brand initiatives. John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We were pleased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy