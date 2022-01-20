Bank First Corporation Reveals End-of-Year Financials

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced that the Company will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 1, 2022 before market open. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on loanDepot's investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com, following the release of its earnings results. The call will include a review of the results followed by a question and answer session.

