Fall 2021 Dean's List Includes 991 Engineering Students

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Fall 2021 Dean's List has been released. Undergraduate students who were named to the Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College carried a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Congratulations to our students for this achievement!. Names of the 399 students who are on the Dean's List...
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the Fall 2021 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits. Students on the dean's list...
SUNY New Paltz has published the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, honoring students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 semester grade-point average while enrolled full-time at the College. Students who make the Dean’s List receive a certificate of distinction in the mail, and also...
KOKOMO — Seven hundred eighty-three full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
LEXINGTON, KY. (Jan. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky College of Education has received $1,250,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to provide tuition support to students pursuing interdisciplinary training in the applied behavior analysis and interdisciplinary early childhood education (IECE) master’s degree programs. “Students...
The day will include presentations by students from the UK College of Education, University of Louisville College of Education and Human Development, and University of Cincinnati College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Information Technology. The three universities co-sponsor the event and rotate as hosts annually.
BIRMINGHAM, AL (01/24/2022)– Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
AMES, IA – More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
