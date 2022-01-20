ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall 2021 Dean's List Includes 991 Engineering Students

uky.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Kentucky has released its Dean's List for...

www.engr.uky.edu

Related
wlc.edu

Fall Semester Dean's List Announced

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Fall 2021 Dean's List has been released. Undergraduate students who were named to the Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College carried a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Congratulations to our students for this achievement!. Names of the 399 students who are on the Dean's List...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newpaltz.edu

College publishes fall 2021 Dean’s List

SUNY New Paltz has published the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, honoring students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 semester grade-point average while enrolled full-time at the College. Students who make the Dean’s List receive a certificate of distinction in the mail, and also...
NEW PALTZ, NY
casscountyonline.com

Nearly 800 Indiana University Kokomo students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors for fall 2021

KOKOMO — Seven hundred eighty-three full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
COLLEGES
uky.edu

College of Education Receives Grant to Train Educators and Applied Behavior Analysts Collaboratively

LEXINGTON, KY. (Jan. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky College of Education has received $1,250,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to provide tuition support to students pursuing interdisciplinary training in the applied behavior analysis and interdisciplinary early childhood education (IECE) master’s degree programs. “Students...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Spring Research Conference Proposals Due March 1

The day will include presentations by students from the UK College of Education, University of Louisville College of Education and Human Development, and University of Cincinnati College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Information Technology. The three universities co-sponsor the event and rotate as hosts annually. Conference registration is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uky.edu

Research Leadership Academy Accelerates Leaders and Programs

At the University of Kentucky, we often talk about the importance of meeting the moment: rising to answer the most pressing questions and finding solutions for the most significant challenges facing Kentuckians. With an unyielding commitment to making an impact, our efforts have never been more critical to our collective progress than right now.
COLLEGES
Monroe Local News

Samford University recognizes local students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List

BIRMINGHAM, AL (01/24/2022)– Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
LOGANVILLE, GA
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Students Recognized On Iowa State University's Fall 2021 Dean’s List

AMES, IA – More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

