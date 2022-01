The pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments, which started in March 2020, has been critical in helping borrowers during a period of economic disruption. Whenever the pause ends, many borrowers will have to navigate financial challenges and an often-confusing repayment system. These difficulties could be magnified by the departure of three federal student loan servicers, a change that will force millions of borrowers to work with new servicers when they make a payment, change repayment plans, or seek assistance when needed.

