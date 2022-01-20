ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, NH

FBI Issues Nationwide Alert For Missing College Student From New England

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Maura Murray Photo Credit: FBI

A nationwide alert has been issued by the FBI for a college student from New England who mysteriously disappeared nearly two decades ago.

Maura Murray was a 21-year-old UMass Amherst nursing student in 2004 when she went missing minutes after crashing her car off Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Investigators said that Murray was last seen on surveillance footage on the day of her disappearance on Feb. 9, 2004, at an ATM machine wearing dark jeans and a jacket, prompting the FBI to create a Violent Criminal Apprehension Profile for her near the 18th anniversary of her going missing.

According to investigators, there has not been one credible sighting of Murray since 7:30 p.m. on the night she went missing after crashing.

The FBI said that the roads in the area of the crash was covered in snow at the time, and Murray was not at the scene when police responded to the scene to investigate.

It remains unclear why Murray, who graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in Plymouth County, Massachusetts was in New Hampshire at the time she went missing, officials noted.

The new FBI profile is expected to allow additional law enforcement agencies to join the investigation and share information regarding Murray’s case.

 “As we approach the 18th anniversary of Maura’s disappearance, LE notified my family they were releasing an FBI ViCAP profile,” Murray’s sister Julie recently posted on social media. “The goal is for multiple agencies and jurisdictions to pool and cross reference info. Long overdue, but a positive step in finding answers #mauramurray.”

Julie Murray told Boston 25 News that the attorney general reached out to her last week to inform her of the new ViCAP alert.

“I always wonder why it took this long to put it into this powerful, powerful database where information can be shared,” Julie Murray told the TV station. “And they don’t just put anything into this database. It’s cases where they seem random and motiveless. It’s cases like my sister’s where they have no idea what happened to them.”

Murray was described by the FBI as being 5-foot-7 weighing between 120 and 125 pounds with light brown hair and green/blue eyes. She had dimples on both cheeks. They noted that she “had prior education at the US Military Academy at West Point, was an avid runner, and enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains.”

