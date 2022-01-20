ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Bryn Mawr’s Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty Lists Crebilly Farm in Westtown

Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News.

Crebilly Farm in Westtown Township has been put on the market, listed by Bryn Mawr’s Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, prompting Natural Lands to intensify its attempts to secure funding to preserve the 309-acre property and prevent development, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

The Westtown Township property has a price tag of $34 million.

The farm and ranch have been fought over by developers and conservationists for years. Hundreds of residents showed up for public meetings to voice their opposition to the construction of a subdivision at the viewshed.

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers has twice pitched plans to build 319 homes at the property.

The deal was quashed by the township supervisors both times, and these decisions were affirmed by the courts. After five years, the Robinson family decided to end a contingency sale agreement with the homebuilder.

In December, the Robinson family reached out to Natural Lands to discuss options for conservation.

At the time, the conservancy said it would take it anywhere from 18 months to two years to secure grants and other funding for the property.

Read more about Bryn Mawr’s Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty listing Westtown’s Crebilly Farm in the Daily Local News.

